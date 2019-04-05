Indian Oil Corporation Stops Fuel Supply To Jet Airways

- Will SBI Takeover Of Jet Airways Operations Give Wings To Ailing Airline?
- Will Jet Airways Survive The Financial Turbulence?
- Jet Airways To Pay December Salaries As Pilots Threaten To Go On Strike
- Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, Wife Resign Amid Debt Crisis
- Weary Of Delay In Funds, 250 Pilots Dump Jet Airways
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday decided to stop supplying fuel to the struggling carrier Jet Airways for non-payment.
The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon Friday, sources told PTI.
Response to a query sent to Jet Airways on this issue was awaited.
Jet Airways, in which SBI-led consortium of lenders is set to take management control under a debt-recast plan, has drastically curtailed operations with a fleet of 26 planes.
On March 25, Jet Airways board had approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders, under which had agreed to infuse an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore into the airline, and convert the same into equity worth 50.1 per cent for a notional value of just Re 1 each share.
The airline, however, has not yet received the much-needed funds.
(PTI)
Post a Comment