Indian Oil Corporation Stops Fuel Supply To Jet Airways

The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2019
File Photo
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday decided to stop supplying fuel to the struggling carrier Jet Airways for non-payment.

The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon Friday, sources told PTI.

Response to a query sent to Jet Airways on this issue was awaited.

Jet Airways, in which SBI-led consortium of lenders is set to take management control under a debt-recast plan, has drastically curtailed operations with a fleet of 26 planes.

On March 25, Jet Airways board had approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders, under which had agreed to infuse an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore into the airline, and convert the same into equity worth 50.1 per cent for a notional value of just Re 1 each share.

The airline, however, has not yet received the much-needed funds.

(PTI)

Jet Airways Aviation Business

