Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Indian Economy To Grow More Than 9% In FY2023, Predicts Report

Higher exports and more consumption, investment and capex on technology are expected to be growth drivers of the Indian economy in FY2023, says a report by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Indian Economy To Grow More Than 9% In FY2023, Predicts Report

Trending

Indian Economy To Grow More Than 9% In FY2023, Predicts Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T18:35:13+05:30
Pushpita Dey

Pushpita Dey

More stories from Pushpita Dey
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 6:35 pm

While there has been a severe impact on the Indian economy due to Covid-19, the pandemic has also driven some key shifts, finds a report by Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund. According to the report, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s Equity and Fixed Income Outlook for 2022, launched during a video conference on January 5, Covid has accelerated digitalisation, which gave a boost to the Indian start-up ecosystem and IT services.  

Another effect could be that Indian companies benefit from the trend of many foreign companies moving away from China, the report state.  

India may achieve a growth of more than 9 per cent in FY2023, the fund house predicts. This projection is higher than the 4.9 per cent for 2022 (5.9 per cent for 2021) projection for global growth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Here are the three major factors that could help India grow despite several challenges imposed by Covid.   

  

Growing Consumption   

GST collections of above Rs 1.3 lakh crore for the sixth consecutive month and falling unemployment rate are signs of India’s recovering economy, says the report. India’s economy is expected to grow 9.25 per cent on the back of faster normalisation of growth. Higher exports and more consumption, investment and capital expenditure (capex) on technology are expected to be growth drivers. Capex on technology and renewal still doesn’t have much a multiplier impact on the economy, the report states.   

“We need traditional sectors to start firing up again to make it durable to bring growth faster. There are “enabling conditions” in the form of negative real rates, higher liquidity, clarity on policymaking, stronger and cleaner banking and borrower’s balance sheet(s) to support Capex but agents are not levering up yet,” the report states.  Capex starts contributing to growth in immediate terms only when agents are willing to lever up due to the interplay of operating and financial multipliers.  

Discretionary consumption is picking up post-Covid and should sustain provided young individuals with rising incomes and aspiration levels continue to spend. Similarly, in terms of investment, there is scope in real estate; private sector investment is expected to pick up; and government spending on infrastructure development is expected to remain strong.   

  

Enhanced IT Infrastructure   

Covid-19 has paved the way for improving software and digital infrastructure in India, as more and more people are becoming dependent on online activities. Such dependency on tech has given a boost to the start-up ecosystem to drive innovation and also enhance IT services in India. “Cloud adoption is likely to remain the key underlying tech trend to drive digital and modernisation agenda,” says Mahesh Patil, chief information officer, ABSL Mutual Fund.   

  

Higher FDI Likely  

India is likely to be in a beneficial position in terms of foreign direct investments (FDIs), as a lot of foreign companies are diversifying away from China, says the report. It further predicts that India should continue to see strong FDI inflows, as nearly 32 countries have cancelled the most-favoured-nation treatment for China in December 2021. Thus, India can grow considerably in sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals and textiles in terms of FDI.    

“In the last few years, the FDI investment has crossed net of $50 billion as against the  

normal run rate of $40 billion. It is an indication of how FDI investment in India is going to contribute significantly as a source of financing. While the FIIs’ flow will remain volatile and it could be more opportunistic, the longer-term FIIs’ flow in India would probably be increased significantly on the back of rating index for India going up in MSCI,” says A. Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, ABSL Mutual Fund. 

Tags

Pushpita Dey Indian Economy COVID 19 FDI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Multi Asset Funds: The Power Of All

Multi Asset Funds: The Power Of All

I-T Refunds Worth Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Issued Till January 3

Don’t Cap Your Yields: Invest In A Floating Rate Fund

Sebi Issues Vault Manager Guidelines To Create Electronic Gold Receipts

Delhivery Limited To Invest In Falcon Autotech

Diversifying Portfolio With A Multi Asset Fund

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Fourth Session In A Row Led By Banking Shares

CIL's Capex Up 37% At Rs 10,717 Crore For April-December Period

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Business

Evergrande Group Asks Bondholders To Postpone Repayment

Evergrande Group Asks Bondholders To Postpone Repayment

Chip Shortages Dampen Volvo Car Sales By 18.1% In December

Chip Shortages Dampen Volvo Car Sales By 18.1% In December

Future Group Appeals Delhi High Court's Division Bench To Terminate Amazon Arbitration

Future Group Appeals Delhi High Court's Division Bench To Terminate Amazon Arbitration

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Future Group Shares Fall By 7% After Delhi High Court's Verdict

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

Advertisement