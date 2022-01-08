Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21, as per a statement by the NSO.

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World

Trending

Indian Economy To Grow 9.2 per cent In FY22, Fastest In World
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T11:53:13+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:53 am

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Indian economy remains on track to regain its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy after official estimates on Friday put the GDP expansion at a tempered 9.2 per cent this fiscal amid concerns over the impact of a resurgent virus on the fragile recovery.

The growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 9.2 per cent in April 2021 to March 2022 fiscal (FY 2021-22) given by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimate compares with 9.5 per cent expansion forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month.

The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent in the previous financial year.

With one quarter still left in the fiscal year, there has been a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent days driven by the Omicron variant which is set to overtake Delta as the dominant strain.

This has prompted fresh restrictions in several parts of the country, threatening the fragile economic recovery.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Risks to the economy stem from an Omicron-led third wave which may upend growth revival across sectors, specially the contact-intensive services industries.

With 9.2 per cent growth in 2021-22 fiscal, the economy will surpass the pre-COVID level in actual terms, mainly on account of improved performance by farm, mining and manufacturing sectors.

"Real GDP or GDP (gross domestic product) at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, released on May 31, 2021.

"The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21," as per a statement by the NSO.

The projection is less than the 9.5 per cent forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and S&P, while Moody's Investors Service had in recent weeks put India's growth forecast at 9.3 per cent. Fitch Ratings has projected an 8.7 per cent expansion.

World Bank has been the most conservative, projecting an 8.3 per cent growth rate while OECD put it at 9.7 per cent.

The finance ministry's Economic Survey in February last year had projected an 11 per cent growth rate for 2021-22.

The growth estimate for India is higher than 8 per cent projected for China.

As per NSO estimates, GDP in actual terms in 2021-22 will surpass the pre-COVID level of Rs 145.69 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The pandemic hit the country in March 2020, resulting in a nationwide lockdown from March 25, 2020, which severely dented the economic growth in the 2020-21 fiscal.

According to the statement, real GVA (gross value added) at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 per cent.

In the current fiscal, the manufacturing sector is likely to see a growth of 12.5 per cent against a contraction of 7.2 per cent a year ago.

The NSO estimates significant growth in 'mining and quarrying' (14.3 per cent), and 'trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting' (11.9 per cent).

The agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.9 per cent in FY2021-22, higher than the 3.6 per cent expansion recorded in the previous financial year.

Morgan Stanley in a January 4 report had said India's growth trend has faced various exogenous shocks in the last eight years, leading to a weaker than expected growth trend, especially as measured by corporate revenue growth.

"Policymakers have erred on the side of creating macro stability buffers with price stability and external stability risks contained," it had said. "We remain optimistic of cyclical recovery to continue in coming quarters with all drivers of growth firing, leading to a capex led growth cycle."

Over the medium term, India will likely to be one of the few countries to offer high productive growth, it had said.

Tags

PTI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

US Jobless Rate Sinks To 3.9 per cent As Many More People Find Jobs

Hero MotoCorp Appoints Arun Jaura as CTO; Chief Compliance Officer Neerja Sharma Resigns

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

Biden's Economic Challenge: Finding Workers And Goods

Amansa Holdings Sells Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Worth Rs 351 Crore

USFDA Rejects Biocon, Viatris Application For Insulin Aspart

CCI Orders Probe Against Google For Alleged Abuse of Dominant Position

Centre Making Efforts To Give People Relief From Pollution: Gadkari

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Business

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 4,786/gm; Subscription Opens Monday

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

Bitcoin Continues To Fall; PayPal May Launch Own Stable Coin Backed By US Dollar

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

5 Do’s And Don’ts Of Crypto Investing

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement