Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

According to Uday Kotak, Indian banks have been lagging in the curve to tap payments technology. For them, this is a wake-up call before losing much of their traditional financial business.

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Trending

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T12:36:19+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:36 pm

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak on Friday stated that Indian Banks have been behind the curve in tapping payments technology. He added that they need to wake up before they lose large parts of their traditional financial markets. Kotak was speaking at the Infinity Forum organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Bloomberg. 

According to Kotak, Indian bankers have been short-sighted on the payments business in the past couple of years for they saw no money in the business. As a result of which, they paved for unified payments interface (UPI)-based payments to grow and the market be monopolised by Google Pay and PhonePe. Kotak mentioned that the two together hold 85 per cent of the market share. 

Calling it a wake-up call for Indian banking, Kotak said, "Wake up, you will see large parts of the traditional financial markets move out."

He added that banks need to keep in mind that consumer tech companies have revenue models outside of finance. "For instance, the advertising model or the e-commerce model. Banks, by law, under Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act cannot get into non-financial business as defined," he elaborated. 

Kotak added that there could, therefore, be a serious issue concerning how to draw the lines and maintain financial stability. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

"I was reading an article which said that when you put a regulated entity into competition with a fintech or a consumer tech, the standard approach of the consumer tech is to play fast and loose on regulation and gain market share at great speed," Kotak stated. He added that he is not against competition, but ensuring there is no systemic and stability challenge behind the notion of better competitive service. 

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the most important aspect of digital growth is consumer trust that has to be protected at all costs, he added, "So, we need to make sure that as we go for fintech and grow it, we must also be clear that we do not betray trust."

On the homegrown payments ecosystem, Kotak said UPI payments, as well as Aadhaar unique identity basis for transactions, are remarkable innovations and they could be exported globally.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Blockchain Technology Important For A Trust-Based, Equitable Society: Mukesh Ambani

Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

Dish TV To Convene Annual General Meeting On December 30

Sensex Loses More Than 764 Points Day After Two Omicron Cases Reported In India

Sensex Loses More Than 764 Points Day After Two Omicron Cases Reported In India

Paytm's First ‘Buy’ Report After IPO Flop Predicts It Will Turn Profitable By 2026

Paytm's First ‘Buy’ Report After IPO Flop Predicts It Will Turn Profitable By 2026

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz (10/119) Scripts History In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz (10/119) Scripts History In Mumbai

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement