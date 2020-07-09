July 09, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  India Already Witnessing Green Shoots Of Economic Recovery, Says PM Modi

India Already Witnessing Green Shoots Of Economic Recovery, Says PM Modi

Reiterating his previous statements, Modi asserted that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about being closed to the world but being 'self-sustaining and self-generating.'

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Already Witnessing Green Shoots Of Economic Recovery, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the India Global Week 2020.
ANI/Twitter
India Already Witnessing Green Shoots Of Economic Recovery, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2020-07-09T14:10:30+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is already seeing green shoots of economic recovery and historically, the country has overcome every challenge, be it economic or soial. Modi was speaking at the India Global Week 2020.

"Amid talks of economic revival, it is natural to link global revival and India," Modi said.

Reiterating his previous statements, Modi asserted that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about being closed to the world but being "self-sustaining and self-generating."

"India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying red carpet for global investors," Modi said.

Praising India's pharma industry for reducing cost of medicines, Modi said it is an asset not just for India but for the entire world.

 

Next Story >>

Winning Retail 2.0 With Embedded Analytics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Economy Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos