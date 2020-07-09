India Already Witnessing Green Shoots Of Economic Recovery, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is already seeing green shoots of economic recovery and historically, the country has overcome every challenge, be it economic or soial. Modi was speaking at the India Global Week 2020.

"Amid talks of economic revival, it is natural to link global revival and India," Modi said.

Reiterating his previous statements, Modi asserted that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about being closed to the world but being "self-sustaining and self-generating."

"India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying red carpet for global investors," Modi said.

Praising India's pharma industry for reducing cost of medicines, Modi said it is an asset not just for India but for the entire world.