In A Bid To Empower Local Youths And Women, IBPS And DSM Soft Pvt Ltd’s Tiruchirappalli Centre Join Hands

With an aim to empower local youths and women, the India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS) by the Government of India along with DSM Soft Pvt Ltd’s Tiruchirappalli centre have decided to play an important role in facilitating the expansion of BPO/ITeS companies in several Tier 2 and 3 towns across the country.

Under the aegis of IBPS, DSM Soft Pvt Ltd. has set up operations in Tiruchirappalli that have created employment opportunities for local youth. The unit has a total headcount of 305 employees, with women accounting for about 53% of the workforce.

DSM Soft Pvt Ltd. had been allocated 300 seats under IBPS to set up BPO/ITES unit at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, which commenced operations in September 2019. The IBPS scheme was notified by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) under the Digital India Programme. Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is the executing agency of the IBPS scheme.

Headquartered in Chennai, DSM Soft Pvt Ltd offers a range of services globally like Geospatial Telematics, Engineering Services, E-publishing Services, besides providing GPS-based Vehicle Tracking and Fuel Tracking services. The company has developed in-house automation tools to boost efficiency.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, said, “The IBPS scheme is an endeavor to foster BPO/ITeS ecosystem beyond metro cities and thus create employment opportunities for local youths. It is heartening to see that DSM Soft Pvt Ltd has successfully setup operation at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu and is empowering women in the region through employment opportunities. I believe this initiative from DSM Soft Pvt Ltd will inspire more entrepreneurs to focus on the potential of our Tier 2/3 cities.”

“Expanding to Tiruchirappalli was our obvious choice. It is well-connected to Chennai and has witnessed the rise of several technical higher educational institutions that have provided us with a massive talent pool. STPI has played a significant role in encouraging companies like us in expanding to Tier 2 cities under the IBPS scheme. The team is extremely proactive in providing us guidance at each step,” Ramesh Ananthakrishnan, MD, DSM Soft Pvt Ltd, added.

The objective of the scheme is to foster an IT ecosystem in Tier 2 and 3 cities through the establishment of 48,300 seats in respect of BPO/ITes operations across the country. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to 50% of the total admissible expenditure (Capital / Operational), with an upper ceiling of Rs. 1 lakh per BPO/ITES seat. There are certain special incentives in the scheme to promote employment to women and specially-enabled persons, the participation of local entrepreneurs, setting up operations at non-capital cities, etc.

