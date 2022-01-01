Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

ICICI Prudential MF Silver ETF To Open For Subscription On Jan 5

The ICICI Prudential Silver ETF is an open ended scheme that will track the domestic prices of silver. The scheme will invest its proceeds in physical silver and silver-related instruments.

ICICI Prudential MF Silver ETF To Open For Subscription On Jan 5

Trending

ICICI Prudential MF Silver ETF To Open For Subscription On Jan 5
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T12:02:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:02 pm

Asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the country's first silver ETF that will invest in physical silver and silver-related instruments.

 The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on January 5 and conclude on January 19, documents showed.

Further, a bunch of asset management companies are queuing up their silver ETFs for launch and have filed documents with markets regulator Sebi for approval in this regard.

HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Investment Managers, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company and DSP Mutual Fund are among fund houses that have applied for silver ETFs. 

 This comes after Sebi in November issued operating norms for the introduction of silver ETFs. Under the rules, these ETFs have to invest at least 95 per cent of their net assets in silver and silver-related instruments.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The ICICI Prudential Silver ETF is an open ended scheme that will track the domestic prices of silver. The scheme will invest its proceeds in physical silver and silver-related instruments.

 The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are in line with the performance of physical silver in domestic prices as derived from the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association) AM fixing prices.

Unlike holding physical silver, the fund house said that an investor can benefit from investing in silver ETFs as it provides more liquidity and less storage cost.

"We believe silver ETF will be one of the preferred ways for investors to take exposure to silver as one need not worry about the bulky nature of silver, purity, quality or liquidity of the investment," Chintan Haria, Head Product and Strategy, at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, said. 

He, further, said that silver is among the preferred option globally when it comes to investing in precious metals. This is because silver is considered as a store of value, hedge against inflation and has very limited co-relation with other asset classes.

On Thursday, DSP Mutual Fund filed the draft scheme information document with Sebi for DSP Silver ETF -- an open-ended exchange traded fund replicating tracking domestic prices of the precious metal.

Tags

PTI ICICI Prudential ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ETF Trading Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

In 2022, Renewable Energy Is Going To Be The Way Forward

In 2022, Renewable Energy Is Going To Be The Way Forward

Stocks Register Gains In 2021, Sixth Straight Year. Choppy Road Ahead In 2022

Shiba Inu Projections Look Bright for 2022, Binance Coin’s Rally May Come to A Halt

How Startup Founders Are Dictating Terms While Taking Money From Big Investors

CCI Orders Probe Against Apple For ‘Unfair’ Business Practices

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Start New Year On A Muted Note

Financial Inclusion Will Continue To Be A Key Focus in 2022

5 Personal Finance Resolutions For 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin Was The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter in 2021; Dogecoin Stood Second In Top 10 List

Bitcoin Was The Most Popular Crypto Coin On Twitter in 2021; Dogecoin Stood Second In Top 10 List

PPF, NSC, SCSS, Post Office Schemes Interest Rates Stay Unchanged

PPF, NSC, SCSS, Post Office Schemes Interest Rates Stay Unchanged

Funding Alert: WallMantra Raises Rs 2 Crore, Neo-bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore

Funding Alert: WallMantra Raises Rs 2 Crore, Neo-bank Jupiter Gets Rs 641 Crore

GST Council Defers Implementation Of Rate Hike In Textiles To 12%

GST Council Defers Implementation Of Rate Hike In Textiles To 12%

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to the power two years ago

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after a stampede killed 12 pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement