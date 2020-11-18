November 18, 2020
Corona
ICC To Launch Textile Webstore For AtmaNirbhar Bharat Campaign

A three-day global online L2G (local to global) exhibition for Indian products under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign is scheduled from December 14

PTI 18 November 2020
Representational Image
Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Wednesday said it will launch a web store to showcase an exquisite collection of Indian textiles by MSMEs during a
global event.

It will be a three-day global online L2G (local to global) exhibition for Indian products under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign, scheduled from December 14, an ICC statement said.

Apparels in handloom, khadi and jute by the MSME's will be exhibited at the event.

However, the ICC did not elaborate on the number of exhibitors and the part of the country they will represent.

The web store will hold virtual buyer seller meets and is being backed by the Indian Missions in the Middle East, Europe and the US.

The event is going to encourage both international buyers and Indian sellers to take part, interact and expand their networks worldwide, the statement said.

