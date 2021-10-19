Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

HUL Reports 10.69 Per Cent Rise In Consolidated Net Profit In Q2

Its revenue from sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,812 crore, up 11.31 per cent, against Rs 11,510 crore a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

HUL Reports 10.69 Per Cent Rise In Consolidated Net Profit In Q2

Trending

HUL Reports 10.69 Per Cent Rise In Consolidated Net Profit In Q2
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T16:07:42+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 4:07 pm

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,185 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,974 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 12,812 crore, up 11.31 per cent, against Rs 11,510 crore a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Related Stories

Sports NFTs - A Brave New World

HUL’s total expenses were at Rs 10,129 crore in Q2 FY2021-22 compared to Rs 9,054 crore in the year-ago period.

HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said: “September quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in trading conditions, albeit remained challenging with unprecedented levels of input cost inflation and subdued consumer sentiments. In this backdrop, we have delivered a strong performance, growing topline in double digits and stepping up profitability sequentially”.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Large parts of the HUL business continue to gain market shares and penetration.

“Calibrated price increases and laser-sharp focus on savings have helped us protect our business model while ensuring the right price-value equation for our consumers,” he said.

Over the outlook, Mehta said HUL remains “cautiously optimistic about demand recovery”.

“In these times of uncertainty and unprecedented input cost inflation, we continue to firmly focus on delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth,” he noted.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday were trading at Rs 2,720.95 apiece on BSE, up 2.52 per cent from the previous close.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team HUL Hindustan Unilever Limited Q2 Results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

IPO Update: Policybazaar's Parent Firm PB Fintech Gets Sebi's Approval For Raising Over Rs 6,017 Crore

Moody's Upgrades Indian Banking System Outlook To ‘Stable’, Economic Recovery To Drive Credit Growth

Zomato Apologises To Customer Who Was Denied Refund For Not Knowing Hindi, Fires Staff

IRCTC Marks Rs 1 Trillion Market Cap, Shares Jump 4 Per Cent. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Funding Alert: Agritech Startup Onato Bags $2.2 Million From Vertex Ventures, Omnivore, Others

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Coffee Jumps Nearly 9 Per Cent, IEX Touches 20 Per Cent

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Sensex Touches Nearly 400 Points To Soar past 62,000-Mark, Nifty Opens At Fresh Record

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from Business

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Alok Industries Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs 84.11 Crore In Q2 Earnings

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata AIG Announces Launch Of RPAS Insurance And Distribution Collaboration With TropoGo

Tata Motors Launches ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Tata Motors Launches ‘Punch’: Check What Buyers Need To Know

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

Time Is Right For India To Embark On New Trajectory Of Sustainable Growth: RBI Article

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 16 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

T20 World Cup, Warm-Up: India Aim To Fix Middle-Order Blues Vs AUS

PTI / Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to get a game vs Australia before India open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement