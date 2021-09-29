Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

How Sebi Guidelines Are Likely to Play Out

Delisting reform may spur M&A activities, while introduction of silver ETFs will expand the commodity universe for the investors.

How Sebi Guidelines Are Likely to Play Out

Trending

How Sebi Guidelines Are Likely to Play Out
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T17:36:54+05:30
Yagnesh Kansara

Yagnesh Kansara

More stories from Yagnesh Kansara
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 5:36 pm

The decision taken by the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on September 28, to allow acquirers of the target company to delist seamlessly will play a significant role in public mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in corporate India.

Sebi has done away with the current requirement of maintaining minimum public shareholding at 25 per cent, and then attempt a delisting process, as per the reverse book-building process. First-time acquirers can now attempt a delisting by offering what they believe is a commercially reasonable price without having to worry about an exorbitant price thrown up by the reverse book-building method.

Vikram Raghani, partner, J Sagar & Associates, said, “With increasing shareholder activism and sound guidance provided to minority shareholders on the reasonableness of the price offered, this should be an attractive proposition for public M&A. The process also allows the acquirer another bite at the cherry, if the price offered for delisting is not attractive enough to get to the 90 per cent response.”

Related Stories

Sebi Gives Nod To Gold Exchange, Silver ETFs, Among Other Proposals

It is unlikely that the second option will be used by too many acquirers since it would make the transaction lengthy from a timeline perspective. Nevertheless, the two options put together seem to balance the equation for acquirers and minority shareholders, Raghani said.

Sebi also considered and approved the amendments to the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regarding the regulatory provisions on related party transactions (RPTs). The scope of the regulatory framework has been extended to transactions with shareholders holding 10 per cent or more in the company (20 per cent for now which will eventually be transitioned to 10 per cent).

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Makarand Joshi, founding partner, MMJC and Associates, said, “Simply put, any transaction benefiting a related party (even indirectly) would need the approval of the audit committee and the shareholders of a listed company. When the transaction is with a third party but may benefit a related party, it would be difficult to identify and can sometimes lead to unnecessary allegations of violation on corporates.”

Raghani said, “From a governance standpoint, this only makes the rules tighter which should work well for all stakeholders involved,” said Raghani.

In January 2020, Sebi issued a concept paper overhauling the RPT framework, but the discussion was put on the backburner as corporate India had many reservations about it.

The Sebi board approved the creation of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE), under its regulatory ambit, for fund raising by social enterprises. SSE shall be a separate segment of the existing stock exchanges.

“India had recently slipped two places to 117th rank on the 17 sustainable development goals adopted by 193 UN member countries that includes ending hunger, quality education, gender equality, among several others. Given that CSR became mandatory in January 2021, the push for Social Stock Exchange was a case in point to enable eligible NGOs to raise funds for a social cause,” Joshi said.

Sebi’s decision of allowing introduction of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) brings in another investible commodity for investors. Silver ETFs are popular globally along with gold ETFs.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research, Morningstar India, said, “Investors should be judicious with their investment and allocation as silver prices, like any other commodity’s, can be volatile.

The introduction of silver ETFs will expand the options available for investing in commodities through stock exchanges. This can be a game-changer as it deepens the securities market for the investors.

Swapnil Bhaskar, business head, Niyo Money, a platform for millennials to invest and a part of neo-bank Niyo, said, “Indians have a deep-rooted love for buying gold and silver. Silver ETFs will give them a seamless way of buying silver. They don't have to worry about its purity or theft, unlike the case for physical holding of silver, as the underlying asset will be managed by professional vault managers.”

Silver is cheaper than gold. Since it is used for various applications, especially in the industrial market, silver has maintained its demand over the decades. Silver has been traded and has been an integral part of investors’ portfolios, globally. In India, investors invest in silver through many ways like the traditional route, including silver bars, silver coins, and silver jewellery. Other forms of investing in silver includes silver futures.

Until now, silver was available in BANK branches tracking the Silver MCX price, but it was a hassle due to costs associated with physical holdings such as for storage and the risks that follow, it was a hassle for the investors.

Priti Rathi Gupta, founder, LXME, India’s first financial platform for women, said, “Introduction of silver ETFs will solve major problems for the investors. To begin with, investing in silver in the home country becomes effortlessly accessible. Investors who are tired of the complexities of futures contracts and the dangers that are associated with them could find this mode more comfortable.”

Sebi said certain safeguards with respect to silver ETFs must be in line with the existing regulatory mechanism for gold ETFs. This means the regulator is expected to continue with the same practice of making fund houses own physical silver bars for silver ETFs.

By using this physically backed strategy, this fund can provide a more realistic pricing of the metal.

Tags

Yagnesh Kansara Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

SpiceJet, EaseMyTrip Sign Agreement To Strengthen Offerings Ahead Of Festive Season

SpiceJet, EaseMyTrip Sign Agreement To Strengthen Offerings Ahead Of Festive Season

Britannia Partners With Accenture For Digitising Business Operations

SEBI Bans Ex-Infosys And Wipro Employee For Engaging In Insider Trading

Piramal Group Buys Troubled Lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp For Rs 34,250 Crores

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

MFine Nets $48 Million In Series C Funding From Moore Strategic Ventures, BEENEXT, Others

Housing Sales Rises Over Two-Fold In Jul-Sep: Anarock

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Dives Over 500 Points On Global Selloff, Nifty Tests 17,600

Sensex Dives Over 500 Points On Global Selloff, Nifty Tests 17,600

Waaree Energies Files Draft Papers With Sebi For IPO

Waaree Energies Files Draft Papers With Sebi For IPO

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Raises Rs 789 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Sebi Gives Nod To Gold Exchange, Silver ETFs, Among Other Proposals

Sebi Gives Nod To Gold Exchange, Silver ETFs, Among Other Proposals

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Ashwani Sharma / Youths within the age group of 18 to 35 years, are more prone to suicides. Loss of livelihoods, jobs and marriage related matters are some of the dominant factors causing suicides.

Advertisement