Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Turtle Mobility was incorporated in the second quarter of 2021 to further develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in the mid and last-mile delivery segment and has been in partnership with Hero Electric since then.

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 3:28 pm

Hero Electric will deliver over 1,000 e-scooters to last-mile delivery solutions startup Turtle Mobility this year as part of a partnership between the two firms, according to a press release by the company.

Turtle Mobility was incorporated in the second quarter of 2021 to further develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in the mid and last-mile delivery segment and has been in partnership with Hero Electric since then, as per the release.

The government is targeting a complete switch of the delivery fleet used by e-commerce and last-mile mobility solution providers to electric for reduced emission, Hero Electric said, adding, the company has partnered with numerous B2B startups to supply electric scooters to address the segment's challenges.

"We constantly strive to quicken the pace of transition to e-mobility and push forward the same through B2B partnerships to strengthen the EV ecosystem across India. This partnership is another step to boost the rapidly growing logistics and delivery industry and steer our commitment to carbon-free mobility by electrifying the segment," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.   

Hero's 2Ws are flexible, modular and versatile -- offering longer mileage and a low cost of ownership and it further fulfils consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Turtle Mobility, Gill added.  

"Hero Electric has been associated with Turtle Mobility since July 2021 and has delivered 100 NYX scooters. Looking to convert 35 per cent of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years," said Kapil Gupta, Founder & Director, Turtle Mobility.

The use of high-speed EV scooters has become increasingly favourable in states for their multiple benefits, including low carbon footprint, ease of access, low operational costs as well as cost optimisation for last-mile deliveries, he said.

Stating that it is only a matter of time for such scooters to become widely relevant in the country across e-commerce companies for last-mile deliveries, Gupta said, "It will also help us to generate work opportunities for self-employed individuals in the informal sector by offering them a more affordable and easily accessible alternative to ICE vehicles."

