Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Here Is Why Tata Teleservices Shares Are Locked In 5% Lower Circuit

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) were locked in a five per cent upper circuit at Rs 276.50.

Here Is Why Tata Teleservices Shares Are Locked In 5% Lower Circuit

Trending

Here Is Why Tata Teleservices Shares Are Locked In 5% Lower Circuit
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T10:10:16+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:10 am

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) were locked in a five per cent upper circuit at Rs 276.50 after its board decided to convert interest on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) debt into equity and post conversion, the government's holding in the company is expected to be around 9.5 per cent. The announcement of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) came within hours of Vodafone Idea also deciding to opt for converting the interest amount on AGR dues into government equity.

The average price of the company's shares at the relevant date of August 14, 2021 as per the calculation method provided in the DoT communication works out to be about Rs 41.50 per share, subject to final confirmation by the DoT, as per the filing.

"... pursuant to the Empowered Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 11, 2022, the company is expressing its desire for the conversion of the full amount of such interest related to AGR dues into equity subject to mutual agreement on the terms and conditions," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Following conversion, it is expected that the government will hold approximately 9.5 per cent of the total outstanding shares of the company," it said.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) too has decided to opt for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity which will amount to around 35.8 per cent stake in the company.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

If the plan goes through, the government will become the biggest shareholder in the company which is reeling under a debt burden of about Rs 1.95 lakh crore.

Last week, telecom operator Bharti Airtel made it clear that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues to equity offered under the reforms package.

As of 10:05 am, Tata Teleservices had pending sell orders for 60,79,303 shares while no buyers were seen on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

RattanIndia Enterprises To Invest Rs 350 Crore In E-Commerce Business Cocoblu Retail

Binance Coin Rallies 7%, Shiba Hunter Top Gainer With 2005% Jump

NCLAT Disposes Of Telecom Department Petition Against Videocon Resolution Plan

What To Keep In Mind When Buying Health Insurance From Different Channels?

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 18,150 Led By Infosys, Reliance, ICICI Bank

Nifty Seen Opening Above 18,200; Infosys, TCS, Wipro In Focus

Virender Sehwag Starts New Innings in NFTs ; Dogecoin Rises Over 6%

Health Insurance Policies Will Cover Omicron Treatment Also, Clarifies IRDAI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI’s Fintech Unit May Take On Digital Currency Issue

RBI’s Fintech Unit May Take On Digital Currency Issue

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report

Nearly 80% Of Paytm Money Investors Are Millennials Finds Report

After Vodafone, Tata Group Approves Conversion Of AGR Dues Into Government Equity

After Vodafone, Tata Group Approves Conversion Of AGR Dues Into Government Equity

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

Date To File Income Tax Returns Extended Till March 15

Read More from Outlook

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement