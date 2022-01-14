Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Here Is Why Mindtree Shares Dropped 6% After Earnings Announcement

Mindtree on Thursday posted a 34 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 437.5 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

Here Is Why Mindtree Shares Dropped 6% After Earnings Announcement

Trending

Here Is Why Mindtree Shares Dropped 6% After Earnings Announcement
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T11:41:33+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 11:41 am

Shares of midcap information technology (IT) firm Mindtree on Friday dropped as much as much as 5.61 per cent even after the company posted a 34 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December 2021 quarter.

Mindtree on Thursday posted a 34 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 437.5 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and exuded confidence in continuing its growth momentum on the back of robust demand and aggressive customer mining.

The Bengaluru-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 326.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue grew about 36 per cent to Rs 2,750 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,023.7 crore in the year-ago period.

In dollar terms, net profit rose 32.1 per cent to $58.3 million, while revenue increased 33.7 per cent to $366.4 million in the said quarter over the year-ago period.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Our endeavour has been to have the industry-leading profitable growth and we are still sticking to that. If you look at the momentum that we have generated over the last five quarters, we believe that given the demand scenario, that momentum should continue," Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.

He added that while the company is keeping a watch on the pandemic situation, there should not be too much of an impact.

Tags

Press Trust of India Mindtree Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm's Canada App To Shut Down On March 14

Paytm's Canada App To Shut Down On March 14

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Britannia Appoints Amit Doshi As Chief Marketing Officer

Wholesale Inflation Eases For First Time In Four Months In December To 13.56%

Want To Bring Together Mutually Beneficial FTA For India, Britain: UK Minister

Glenmark Pharma Gets US Drug Regulator’s Nod For Nasal Spray

Here Is Why Aurobindo Pharma Shares Fell Over 4.5% Today

Tata Sons, Tata Investment Corporation To Participate In TCS Buyback Offer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 3: South Africa 101/2 After India Set 212-run Target

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

India’s First Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) On The Anvil

India’s First Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) On The Anvil

Doge Up 7% On Tesla News; Swiss National Bank Says CBDC Experiment Successful

Doge Up 7% On Tesla News; Swiss National Bank Says CBDC Experiment Successful

Sensex Drops Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 18,150 Dragged IT, Banking Shares

Sensex Drops Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 18,150 Dragged IT, Banking Shares

Nifty Set To Open Lower; Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies In Focus

Nifty Set To Open Lower; Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies In Focus

Read More from Outlook

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Seema Guha / Military commanders of India and China met on Wednesday for the 14th time to discuss the pullback of troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Advertisement