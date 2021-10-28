Healthtech Startup Zini.ai Bags Pre Series A Funding From Solarus Group

Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
The company will use the funds for enhancing existing technology, new business development and expanding into new geographies.

2021-10-28T12:35:16+05:30
Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 12:35 pm

Zini.ai, an AI-powered multilingual virtual physician, a flagship product by Delhi-based Grainpad Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs 101 crores in its pre-series A funding from Solarus Group, a London-based Venture Capital & Private Equity firm with a presence in England, Egypt and India.

The company will use the funds for enhancing existing technology, new business development and expanding into new geographies.  However, it funding amount wad not disclosed.

Dr Rohit Sharma, CEO and Founder, Zini.ai, said, “We started Zini to make expert medical advice accessible to everyone and to bridge the gap in doctor-patient ratio in India. Over the last three years, our conversational AI-powered multilingual virtual physician ‘Zini’ has  received an overwhelming response from hospitals, our customers and the medical fraternity. The new investment will accelerate our next phase of growth and enable us to strengthen our existing technology.”

Tamer Soliman, CEO and Director, Solarus Group, said “We are excited to be investing in Zini.ai. The team has shown great commitment over the last several years in building a product that is solving a real world problem. Zini’s ability to discuss symptoms, diagnose accurately and recommend the best course of action has the potential to help every player involved in the healthcare sector, from patients to healthcare professionals. "

As per a recent report, the current doctor-patient ratio currently stands at 1:1445, which is lower than the WHO recommendation of 1:1000. In government hospitals, there is 1 doctor for every 10,000 patients. There are PHCs with no doctors at all. Additionally, in rural areas, many practitioners do not have the required medical license and degree to practice medicine. 

Zini.ai is India’s first AI-powered, voice based virtual physician designed by a team of experienced doctors and techies. Founded by Dr. Rohit Sharma in 2017, Zini provides genuine expert medical guidance and directs patients to seek timely medical help. Accessible through an app, Zini allows users to ‘Talk to Zini’ about any medical symptom or health issues.

