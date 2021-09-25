HDFC Sells Part Of Shares Shares Invoked From Ansal Housing

Private banker HDFC sold a part of the shares invoked from Ansal Housing to recover their own dues.

"We wish to inform you that out of the above, the Corporation has in aggregate sold 12,67,504 (about 1.27 million) shares representing 2.13% of the paid-up share capital of Ansal, including 1,57,939 shares representing 0.27% of the paid-up share capital of Ansal which were sold on September 24, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

On August 4, HDFC invoked 4.62 million shares of Ansal Housing Limited to recover a part of outstanding dues against loans availed by borrowers. The mentioned shares aggregate to 7.78% of Ansal paid-up share capital by HDFC.

"The corporation (HDFC) in its normal course of business extends loans to various borrowers for the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers," HDFC said on August 4 when they invoked the shares from Ansal Housing.