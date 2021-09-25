Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

HDFC Sells Part Of Shares Shares Invoked From Ansal Housing

On August 4, HDFC invoked 4.62 million shares of Ansal Housing Limited to recover a part of outstanding dues against loans availed by borrowers

HDFC Sells Part Of Shares Shares Invoked From Ansal Housing

Trending

HDFC Sells Part Of Shares Shares Invoked From Ansal Housing
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T16:37:40+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 4:37 pm

Private banker HDFC sold a part of the shares invoked from Ansal Housing to recover their own dues.

"We wish to inform you that out of the above, the Corporation has in aggregate sold 12,67,504 (about 1.27 million) shares representing 2.13% of the paid-up share capital of Ansal, including 1,57,939 shares representing 0.27% of the paid-up share capital of Ansal which were sold on September 24, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

On August 4, HDFC invoked 4.62 million shares of Ansal Housing Limited to recover a part of outstanding dues against loans availed by borrowers. The mentioned shares aggregate to 7.78% of Ansal paid-up share capital by HDFC. 

"The corporation (HDFC) in its normal course of business extends loans to various borrowers for the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers," HDFC said on August 4 when they invoked the shares from Ansal Housing. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team HDFC Bank Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

No Costs Demanded From Company In Promoters' Feud: IndiGo Parent

No Costs Demanded From Company In Promoters' Feud: IndiGo Parent

Banks In Emerging Markets Failing To Convert Increased Adoption Of Digital Banking Into Digital Sales, McKinsey Survey Finds

Sensex @ 60K, In Top Gear; Experts Recommend Caution At Higher Levels

Indiabulls Housing Finance Sells Stake in OakNorth Holdings For Rs 251 Crores

United Breweries, Carlsberg Among Companies Penalised For Cartelization

Five Firms In Race To Be Transaction Advisors In Vizag Steel Disinvestment

Rupee Falls 4 Paise To Close At 73.68 Against The US Dollar

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from Business

Tata Records 10,000 EV Vehicle Sales

Tata Records 10,000 EV Vehicle Sales

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Set To Open On Sep 29: Check Price Band

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Set To Open On Sep 29: Check Price Band

Ratan Tata Says Clearing Airbus Military Aircraft Deal A ‘Bold Step’

Ratan Tata Says Clearing Airbus Military Aircraft Deal A ‘Bold Step’

Premier Energies Mops Up Rs 200 Crore in Funding From GEF Capital Partners

Premier Energies Mops Up Rs 200 Crore in Funding From GEF Capital Partners

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement