Friday, Oct 01, 2021
HDFC Bank Raises Rs 739 Crore Via Masala Bond

The private sector lender will use the proceeds from the issue for banking activities. The subordinated additional tier I bonds are compliant with Basel III norms.

2021-10-01T09:03:31+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 9:03 am

HDFC Bank said it has raised Rs 739 crore by issuing the rupee-denominated masala bonds in the overseas markets.

HDFC Bank has issued and allotted rupee-denominated bonds overseas on September 30, 2021, the lender said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The private sector lender will use the proceeds from the issue for banking activities. The subordinated additional tier I bonds are compliant with Basel III norms.

In November 2016, the RBI had allowed banks to raise funds by floating the rupee-denominated bonds in overseas markets as part of an additional avenue to raise long term funds.

(With inputs from PTI)

Business
