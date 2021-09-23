Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Half of Indians Who Shift Homes, Move Closer To Families

Knight Frank survey tracks the evolving trend in real estate with 900 respondents from across Asia-Pacific

Half of Indians Who Shift Homes, Move Closer To Families

Trending

Half of Indians Who Shift Homes, Move Closer To Families
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T17:37:16+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 5:37 pm

Despite the pandemic, or rather because of it in many cases, the appetite for purchasing real estate property continues strongly across the world with one in four people looking to move their residence in the next 12 months, according to the latest Global Buyer Survey by Knight Frank. And, among those who moved recently, the major reason among Indians turned out to be their inclination to move closer to their families with around 50 per cent of respondents citing this as their primary reason.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the availability of more indoor and outdoor space was cited to be the most common reason for moving among those who recently moved, the survey revealed. 22 per cent and 20 per cent of Asia-Pacific respondents stated more indoor and outdoor space were the primary reasons of their shift, respectively.

Victoria Garrett, Head-Residential (Asia-Pacific) at Knight Frank, said the story for residential markets across Asia-Pacific has been one of resilience in the last 12 months. “For Asian buyers, the pandemic has reaffirmed the appeal of property as a means of wealth preservation and portfolio diversification, something I expect will be keenly displayed through the release of pent-up demand as economies slowly start to normalise in the coming months,” she said.

According to the survey, cities and suburbs remained among the most favoured locations in Asia-Pacific with around 40 per cent respondents preferring cities and 32 per cent opting for suburbs. In India, this inclination was found out to be stronger with 55 per cent choosing city and 36 per cent leaning on suburbs.

The survey represents the views of over 900 respondents across 49 markets with over 50 per cent of the respondents located in Asia-Pacific. It also analyses the impact that Covid-19 has had on residential buyers’ attitudes to purchasing homes in the region. The report reflected a growing importance of health and well-being with most Asia-Pacific homebuyers now ranking good air quality (70 per cent), proximity to green spaces (69 per cent), and access to good healthcare (64 per cent) as top three location features.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said the pandemic experience has rekindled aspirations for home ownership across Asia, and particularly in India. “In India, the affordability has been at its best in recent times. Lowest home-loan rates in over 15 years, attractive house prices, purchase incentives as well as policy measures like stamp duty cut have helped the home buying momentum sustain despite the pandemic. Aided by the pandemic strong willingness to relocate across buyer categories has fuelled demand. This growing demand has arrested the decline in values that was experienced by most markets, and should the trend continue, prices are expected to firm up in the next few quarters,” he said.

The survey also highlighted increasing appetite for branded residences with over 44 per cent of Asia-Pacific respondents expressing willingness to pay a premium for a branded residence. “This can be attributed to the growth of the design-savvy consumer, the growing importance of brand trust in our society, and ultimately, developers who are starting to recognise the importance of home as a high involvement purchase. Our home is our sanctuary more than ever before and we are demanding much more from it than we ever have,” said Garrett.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Evergrande Fear: China’s Central Bank Infuses Short-Term Liquidity To Avert Long-Term Damage To Financial System

Evergrande Fear: China’s Central Bank Infuses Short-Term Liquidity To Avert Long-Term Damage To Financial System

Jubilant Foodworks Acquires 25.02% Stake In Dietary Product Maker Wellversed

Jio Added Maximum Subscribers In July, Vodafone-Idea Lost 14.3 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI

Govt Extends Prescribed Timeline For Conducting AGMs By 2 Months

Chqbook Raises Rs 40 Crore In Pre-Series B Funding Round

LIC To Offer Home Loans Upto Rs 2 Crore At 6.66%

Mumbai-Based Real Estate Stocks Soar As Property Registration Hits Decade-High

1.5 Crore IT-Returns Filed, 3 Crore Successful Transaction By Taxpayers: Infosys

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

More from Business

Petroleum Minister Says Petrol Prices Not Coming Down As States Don't Want It Under GST

Petroleum Minister Says Petrol Prices Not Coming Down As States Don't Want It Under GST

Oyo To File For Up To $1.2 Billion IPO Next Week: Report

Oyo To File For Up To $1.2 Billion IPO Next Week: Report

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 21,000 Crore Rights Issue To Open on October 5

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 21,000 Crore Rights Issue To Open on October 5

Freshworks Becomes First Indian SaaS Startup To Make Debut On Nasdaq

Freshworks Becomes First Indian SaaS Startup To Make Debut On Nasdaq

Read More from Outlook

For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Still Alive

For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Still Alive

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Family of Hathras victim allege threat to their lawyer’s life. Cops deny allegations, claiming they are providing her an escort on trial dates

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Look To Climb Points Table In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / KKR are coming off a win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Can they keep that momentum against MI in Abu Dhabi tonight? Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KKR here.

NCW Takes Cognisance Of ‘Denied Entry’ To Woman In Delhi Restaurant For Wearing ‘Saree’

NCW Takes Cognisance Of ‘Denied Entry’ To Woman In Delhi Restaurant For Wearing ‘Saree’

Outlook Web Desk / The National Commission for Women has asked Delhi Police Commissioner to probe the incident, saying ‘Saree is a part of Indian culture'.

Advertisement