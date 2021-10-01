Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

GST Collections: Increase Of Over 20 Per cent In Key States Indicate Acceleration In Biz Activities

Collections from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Ladakh recorded an increase of at least 20% in collections.

GST Collections: Increase Of Over 20 Per cent In Key States Indicate Acceleration In Biz Activities

Trending

GST Collections: Increase Of Over 20 Per cent In Key States Indicate Acceleration In Biz Activities
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T13:58:38+05:30
Kamalika Ghosh
Kamalika Ghosh

Kamalika Ghosh

More stories from Kamalika Ghosh
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 1:58 pm

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for September in certain crucial states increased significantly, marking a pick up in business activities across those states.

Collections from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Ladakh recorded an increase of at least 20% in collections.

“The significant increase in GST collections both from import and domestic transactions compared to the same period last year and the marked increase in the collections in key states indicates an acceleration in business activities that are spread across states,” said MS Mani, senior director, Deloitte India.

Related Stories

GST Collection In September Totals Rs 1,17,010 Crore

The finance ministry in a release on October 1 said that GST collection for September continued to remain over the Rs 1-lakh-crore threshold for the third consecutive month at over Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

Collection for September 2021 saw a 23% year-on-year jump. “The gross GST revenue collected in September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore of which CGST (Central GST) is Rs 20,578 crore, SGST (State GST) is Rs 26,767 crore, IGST is Rs 60,911 crore (Integrated GST) (including Rs 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods),” the release said.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

According to experts and analysts, the buoyancy in GST collection is an indicator of economic recovery. “A 23% growth over September 2020 is impressive. As the festive season starts, GST collections should also see a rise soon,” said Rajat Bose, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Revenues from import of goods were 30% more and revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“The GST collection figures indicate that growth of the economy is leading to stable collections, which would help in achieving the fiscal deficit target of 6.8% of GDP,” according to Mani.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current year has been Rs 1.15 lakh crore, 5% higher than the average monthly collection of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the first quarter of the year.

“Most of the key manufacturing states reporting a growth of 20% plus compared to last year does indicate that an economic revival is clearly in progress across key states,” Mani said.

Centre had also released Rs 22,000 crore in GST compensation to states to meet their GST revenue gap.

“The release of GST compensation cess of Rs 22,000 crore will benefit the states' cash flow situation, allowing accelerated spending in Q3 FY2022, complementing the expected boost to central government spending after the easing of cash management guidelines,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Limited.

Tags

Kamalika Ghosh Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Zee Entertainment Rejects Shareholder Invesco's EGM Request

Zee Entertainment Rejects Shareholder Invesco's EGM Request

Paras Defence Hits 5% Upper Circuit, Lists In T2T Segment

India Lacks Leaders Like Deng Or Hu Who Can Transform Economy: Keith Grindlay

Festive Home Loan Offers Abound: Should You Go For It?

Reports Of Tata Sons Winning Air India-Bid 'Incorrect': DIPAM Sec

OYO Files Paper For Rs 8,430 Crore IPO

Tata Sons Emerge As Winning Bidder For Air India: Report

NHPC Gets Shareholder Approval To Raise Borrowing Limit To Rs 40,000 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from Business

SBI, Union Bank, PNB Pick Up Stake In NARCL

SBI, Union Bank, PNB Pick Up Stake In NARCL

Crisis In The Middle: Are Indians Crushed Between Demonetisation And New Tax Regime?

Crisis In The Middle: Are Indians Crushed Between Demonetisation And New Tax Regime?

HDFC Bank Raises Rs 739 Crore Via Masala Bond

HDFC Bank Raises Rs 739 Crore Via Masala Bond

India’s External Debt At $571.3 Billion At June-End, Up $1.6 Billion From March: RBI

India’s External Debt At $571.3 Billion At June-End, Up $1.6 Billion From March: RBI

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement