Friday, Oct 01, 2021
GST Collection In September Totals Rs 1,17,010 Crore

The government has settled Rs 28,812 crore to CGST and Rs 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

GST Collection In September Totals Rs 1,17,010 Crore

GST Collection In September Totals Rs 1,17,010 Crore
2021-10-01T14:04:53+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 2:04 pm

The gross GST revenue collected in September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore of which CGST is Rs 20,578 crore, SGST is Rs 26,767 crore, IGST is Rs 60,911 crore (including Rs 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,754 crore (including Rs 623 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 28,812 crore to CGST and Rs 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in September 2021 is RS 49,390 crore for CGST and Rs 50,907 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for September 2021 are 23% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30% higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The revenue for September 2020 was, in itself at a growth of 4% over the revenue of September 2019 of Rs 91,916 crore.

Centre had also released GST compensation of Rs.22,000 crore to States to meet their GST revenue gap.

The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September 2021

 

Sep-20

Sep-21

Growth

Jammu and Kashmir

368

377

3%

Himachal Pradesh

653

680

4%

Punjab

1,194

1,402

17%

Chandigarh

141

152

8%

Uttarakhand

1,065

1,131

6%

Haryana

4,712

5,577

18%

Delhi

3,146

3,605

15%

Rajasthan

2,647

2,959

12%

Uttar Pradesh

5,075

5,692

12%

Bihar

996

876

-12%

Sikkim

106

260

144%

Arunachal Pradesh

35

55

56%

Nagaland

29

30

3%

Manipur

34

33

-2%

Mizoram

17

20

16%

Tripura

50

50

0%

Meghalaya

100

120

20%

Assam

912

968

6%

West Bengal

3,393

3,778

11%

Jharkhand

1,656

2,198

33%

Odisha

2,384

3,326

40%

Chhattisgarh

1,841

2,233

21%

Madhya Pradesh

2,176

2,329

7%

Gujarat

6,090

7,780

28%

Daman and Diu

15

0

-99%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

225

304

35%

Maharashtra

13,546

16,584

22%

Karnataka

6,050

7,783

29%

Goa

240

319

33%

Lakshadweep

1

0

-51%

Kerala

1,552

1,764

14%

Tamil Nadu

6,454

7,842

21%

Puducherry

148

160

8%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

19

20

3%

Telangana

2,796

3,494

25%

Andhra Pradesh

2,141

2,595

21%

Ladakh

9

15

61%

Other Territory

110

132

20%

Centre Jurisdiction

121

191

58%

Grand Total

72,250

86,832

20%
Does not include GST on import of goods

GST Business
Outlook Newsletters

