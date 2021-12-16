Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Greenlam Industries Permitted To Resume Manufacturing Activities At Behror Plant

Greenlam Industries was asked to suspend operations at its Behror plant in Rajasthan by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on December 10.

2021-12-16T17:29:29+05:30
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 5:29 pm

Greenlam Industries informed on Thursday that it has been permitted to run manufacturing activity at its Behror plant in Rajasthan for five days a week. It added that there would be no restrictions on the number of hours it should operate each day. 

The company had informed last week that it had been directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas to temporarily suspend operations. Greenlam had stated back then the facts and reports, based on which the direction was issued, were improper and they would discuss their concerns with the commission. 

The company's stock closed 3.77 per cent lower on Thursday at Rs 1,758.30 on the BSE. It closed 2.59 per cent lower at Rs 1,780.10 on the NSE. 

On December 14, the commission reversed its decision to shut four operational plants of Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices. The Haryana Pollution Control Board flagged the use of diesel generator sets in the plants and passed the order in a bid to curb the air pollution menace in the national capital and adjoining area. HMD told publications that it tried to allay concerns but did not succeed.

The company contributes to about 66 per cent of the overall syringe supply in India for health and immunisation. The operational halt had triggered a fear of a potential shortage of syringes and needles in the country. It was expected to impact the daily production of 150 lakh needles and 80 lakh syringes.

HMD had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking respite under the National Disaster Management Act to ensure uninterrupted operations of its plants. The company had also written to the Health Ministry seeking special consideration that is accorded to hospitals and health service providers.

