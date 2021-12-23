Shares of Great Eastern Shipping rose as much as 8.72 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 299 after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on December 27 to consider and approve share buyback proposal. The company however did not divulge the size of the buyback issue.



Great Eastern Shipping shares were witnessing higher than usual trading volumes as 97,000 shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 64,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks, data from BSE showed. On the National Stock Exchange, over 28 lakh shares changed hands.



Share buyback gives confidence to small investors as the move indicates management's confidence in its business, analysts said.



Great Eastern Shipping shares have so far this year advanced 13.51 per cent compared with 20 per cent gain in the Sensex.



As of 12:23 pm, Great Eastern Shipping shares traded 6.62 per cent higher at Rs 294, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.75 per cent.