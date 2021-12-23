Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback

Great Eastern Shipping shares were witnessing higher than usual trading volumes as 97,000 shares changed hands on the BSE.

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback

Trending

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T12:57:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 12:57 pm

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping rose as much as 8.72 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 299 after the company informed exchanges that its board will meet on December 27 to consider and approve share buyback proposal. The company however did not divulge the size of the buyback issue.


Great Eastern Shipping shares were witnessing higher than usual trading volumes as 97,000 shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 64,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks, data from BSE showed. On the National Stock Exchange, over 28 lakh shares changed hands.


Share buyback gives confidence to small investors as the move indicates management's confidence in its business, analysts said.


Great Eastern Shipping shares have so far this year advanced 13.51 per cent compared with 20 per cent gain in the Sensex.


As of 12:23 pm, Great Eastern Shipping shares traded 6.62 per cent higher at Rs 294, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.75 per cent.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Mumbai Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Macrotech Developers Share Jumps 5% After Announcing Tie-Up With Morgan Stanley

Global Insurance Firm Marsh Increases Stake In India Subsidiary From 49% To 92%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Cool Off, Shiba Inu Continues To Climb

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,000 Led By Infosys, HDFC

Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To E-Filing The ITR Before December 31

El Salvador Adds 21 More Bitcoins To Its Crypto Treasury; Shiba Inu Price Rises Over 10%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Business

World's First SMS, 'Merry Christmas', Sells For Over €100,000 At NFT Auction In Paris

World's First SMS, 'Merry Christmas', Sells For Over €100,000 At NFT Auction In Paris

Your Favourite Cricketers Have Joined The NFT Premier League

Your Favourite Cricketers Have Joined The NFT Premier League

What does the future of work look like for asset managers?

What does the future of work look like for asset managers?

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Share Gain As Sensex Ends 612 Points Higher

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement