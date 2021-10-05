Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

Employees have to contribute a minimum of 6 per cent of their salary and the accumulated fund is paid out at retirement.

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

Trending

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T16:11:20+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 4:11 pm

A week after the government left the interest rates of small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) unchanged, it announced on Tuesday that interest rates for the General Provident Fund (GPF) will also stay the same. GPF will continue paying the interest rate of 7.1 per cent per annum from October to December 2021, according to a circular issued on the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) website.

GPF is a provident fund scheme available to government employees. Employees have to contribute a minimum of 6 per cent of their salary and the accumulated fund is paid out at retirement. The government revises the interest rate on GPF funds from time to time based on prevalent market interest rates. In April 2020, the government had reduced the GPF interest rates from 7.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

“It is announced for general information that during the year 2021-22, accumulation at the credit of subscribers of General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest rate of 7.1 per cent (seven point one percent) w.e.f. 1st October 2021 to 31st December 2021. The rate will be in force w.e.f. 1st October 2021,” said the circular.

Related Stories

Cash Is The Best Insurance

Some of the funds that come under the purview of the circular are:

  1. The General Provident Fund (Central Services);
  2. The Contributory Provident Fund (India);
  3. The All India Services Provident Fund;
  4. The State Railway Provident Fund;
  5. The General Provident Fund (Defence Services);
  6. The Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund;
  7. The Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen's Provident Fund;
  8. The Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen's Provident Fund;
  9. The Defence Services Officers Provident Fund.

On the other hand, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is meant for employees in the organised sector. The current interest rate for EPF is 8.5% per annum. PPF is a similar government scheme that is available to all resident Indians and currently pays an interest rate of 7.1% per annum.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

GPF continues till one’s retirement from government services, EPF is available till 58 years of age, and PPF has a basic tenure of 15 years.

 

Tags

Meghna Maiti Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Renewing Health Insurance

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Renewing Health Insurance

Property Registrations At 10-Year High In Mumbai

Indian Artificial Intelligence Market To Reach $7.8 Billion By 2025: IDC

Petrol, Diesel Touch All-Time High As Rate Spiked

TVS Partners With Tata Power For Setting Up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across India

Licious Secures $52 Million In Series G Round, Achieves Unicorn Status

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion After Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Suffer Global Outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Postal Memoirs

The Postal Memoirs

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Business

Pandora Papers: Does It Help India Fight Black Money Better?

Pandora Papers: Does It Help India Fight Black Money Better?

Fino Payments Bank Gets Sebi’s Approval For Issuing IPO, To Raise Rs 1,300 Crore

Fino Payments Bank Gets Sebi’s Approval For Issuing IPO, To Raise Rs 1,300 Crore

Sebi Bans Intermediate Pooling For Mutual Fund Transactions

Sebi Bans Intermediate Pooling For Mutual Fund Transactions

Byju's Secures Rs 2,200 Crore In Funding From Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, Others

Byju's Secures Rs 2,200 Crore In Funding From Oxshott Venture Fund X LLC, Others

Read More from Outlook

Priyanka Gandhi’s Detention ‘Illegal’, No Rule Of Law In Uttar Pradesh: Chidambaram

Priyanka Gandhi’s Detention ‘Illegal’, No Rule Of Law In Uttar Pradesh: Chidambaram

Outlook Web Desk / The senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram alleged Uttar Pradesh police is working on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / According to reports, the incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

Pandora Papers: Does It Help India Fight Black Money Better?

Pandora Papers: Does It Help India Fight Black Money Better?

Suchetana Ray, Kamalika Ghosh / ICIJ's Pandora documents expose offshore dealings of the high and the mighty like King of Jordan, the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the prime minister of the Czech Republic.

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Alka Pande / It is time for us to celebrate the iconic women in our sacred literature, Sita, Draupadi and Radha, in their various identities and vernacular manifestations.

Advertisement