Govt Receives Rs 533 Crore As Dividend Tranches From Four CPSEs

Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) announced that it has received Rs 533 crore as dividend tranches from four central public sector enterprises (CPSE).

It informed that Indian Railways Construction Limited, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, Container Corporation of India and Hindustan Copper have paid dividend tranches of Rs 148 crore, Rs 294 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 24 crore to the Government of India.

IRCON, NHPC, CONCOR, and Hindustan Copper Ltd have respectively paid about Rs 148 crore, Rs 294 crore, Rs 67 crore and Rs 24 crore as dividend tranches to GoI. pic.twitter.com/PRRVnJETIN — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 26, 2021

DIPAM's website informs that it has received Rs 8,527 crore as dividend receipts to date. Total DIPAM receipts to date stand at Rs 17, 682.56 crore.

The secretary had informed on October 18 that it had received over Rs 800 crore as dividend tranches combined from Oil India Ltd (OIL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Housing And Urban Development Corp (HUDCO).