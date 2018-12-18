﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Govt Never Asked For Urjit Patel's Resignation As RBI Governor: Arun Jaitley

Govt Never Asked For Urjit Patel's Resignation As RBI Governor: Arun Jaitley

After Patel's resignation, the government appointed former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of RBI.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2018
Govt Never Asked For Urjit Patel's Resignation As RBI Governor: Arun Jaitley
PTI FILE
Govt Never Asked For Urjit Patel's Resignation As RBI Governor: Arun Jaitley
outlookindia.com
2018-12-18T13:48:14+0530
Also Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the government never sought the resignation of Urjit Patel as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India over differences in handling liquidity stress in certain sectors.

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, he said the government does not need a single penny from RBI's capital reserves during the current fiscal.

Responding to criticism over surprise resignation of Patel as RBI Governor earlier this month, he said there were cordial discussions at the meeting of the RBI board over issues such as the appropriate size of reserves the central bank must hold.

"The government never asked for his resignation," he said.

After Patel's resignation, the government appointed former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of RBI.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Urjit Patel Arun Jaitley Shaktikanta Das Delhi RBI Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mahindra S201 SUV Official Name, Details To Be Revealed On December 19
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters