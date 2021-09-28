Govt Extends Existing FTP Policy Till March 2022

The government announced it is extending the existing foreign trade policy (FTP) by six months till March 31, 2022. Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification in this regard Tuesday evening.

"The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020, which is valid up to September 30, 2021 is extended up to March 31, 2022," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Previously, the FTP (2015-20) had been extended until September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Trade Policy provides guidelines pertaining to imports and exports in India. Ministry of Commerce under the Government of India announces Export-Import Policy every five years.