Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Govt Extends Existing FTP Policy Till March 2022

Previously, the FTP (2015-20) had been extended until September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021-09-28T21:01:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 9:01 pm

The government announced it is extending the existing foreign trade policy (FTP)  by six months till March 31, 2022. Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification in this regard Tuesday evening. 

"The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020, which is valid up to September 30, 2021 is extended up to March 31, 2022," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Previously, the FTP (2015-20) had been extended until September 30 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Foreign Trade Policy provides guidelines pertaining to imports and exports in India. Ministry of Commerce under the Government of India announces Export-Import Policy every five years. 

Outlook Business Team Trade Business
