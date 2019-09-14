﻿
Govt Announces Revised Priority Sector Lending Scheme For Exporters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said export finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group in the Department of Commerce.

PTI 14 September 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to boost exports.
Outlook Photo/Tribhuvan Tiwari
2019-09-14T15:53:15+0530

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms for exporters which will release an additional funding of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore to them.

PSL norms for export credit have been examined and enabling guidelines are under consideration of the Reserve Bank of India, she said.

"This will release an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as export credit under priority sector," Sitharaman told reporters.

She also said export finance will be actively monitored by an inter-ministerial working group in the Department of Commerce.

Also, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) will expand the scope of export credit insurance scheme.

The minister said the initiative is expected to cost Rs 1,700 crore annually and will enable reduction in overall cost of export credit including interest rates, especially to MSMEs.

She also announced that Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Utilisation Mission would be set to help exporters optimally utilise the concessional tariffs under trade pacts which India has signed with several countries.

Besides, annual mega shopping festivals will be organised in the country at four places focusing on sectors like handicraft, yoga, tourism, textiles and leather.

