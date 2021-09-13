Good News! T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Will Now Be Producing Big Budget, Content Rich Films

Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 1:24 pm

Here’s some good news for all the Bollywood lovers -- Production houses T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have come together to produce more than 10 films across various genres. You read that right!

As per the release, the collaboration, that brings the production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1000 crore, will produce big budget tentpole projects as well as mid-small budget content rich films.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films.

Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said the collaboration between the two studios has happened at the perfect time.

“After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened on the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. Shibasish and I hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films," he said.

The slate includes Hindi remakes of Tamil blockbusters, a biopic, an espionage thriller, a court room drama as well as a satire comedy, a romance drama and a film based on "true events."

The upcoming movies will be produced over the course of next 24 to 36 months, with filmmakers -- Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikramjit Singh, Mangesh Hadawale, Srijit Mukherji and Sankalp Reddy -- on board to direct.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said he is looking forward to a fruitful partnership with T-Series.

"This partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience," Sarkar said.

As per the release, the projects are at various stages of development and four to five films will have a "comfortable big screen release worldwide, starting next year-2022."

With PTI inputs

