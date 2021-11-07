Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Godrej Properties' Sales Bookings Jump 18% In Apr-Sept, Delhi-NCR Market Contributed Maximum

The Delhi-NCR market contributed maximum sales bookings at Rs 1,063 crore, followed by Pune Rs 607 crore, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Rs 525 crore.

Godrej Properties' Sales Bookings Jump 18% In Apr-Sept, Delhi-NCR Market Contributed Maximum

Trending

Godrej Properties' Sales Bookings Jump 18% In Apr-Sept, Delhi-NCR Market Contributed Maximum
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T09:10:48+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:10 am

Realty firm Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose 18 per cent to Rs 3,072 crore during the April-September 2021 period, driven by higher demand for its residential properties in Delhi-NCR.

The sales bookings had stood at Rs 2,605 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

In terms of volume, the sales bookings grew 3 per cent to 43,83,959 sq ft during the first six months of this fiscal as against 42,41,283 sq ft in the year-ago period, according to an investors' presentation.

Out of the total sales bookings in the first half of 2021-22, residential properties contributed Rs 3,051 crore while commercial properties only Rs 20 crore.

The Delhi-NCR market contributed maximum sales bookings at Rs 1,063 crore, followed by Pune Rs 607 crore, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) Rs 525 crore and Bengaluru Rs 330 crore.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Recently, Godrej Properties reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.72 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenues.

Its net profit stood at Rs 7.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 334.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 250.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman of Godrej Properties Ltd, said: "After a weak first quarter, the real estate sector has rebounded strongly in the second quarter."

"We have a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year and expect to build on the current momentum," Godrej said.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group. It is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Pune markets.

(with PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Godrej Housing Sales Godrej Properties' Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth

SBI Chief Says India Set To Move Into Next Orbit Of Growth

NFTs Are Catching The Fancy Of Bollywood Stars

Q2 Results: Suven Pharma Posts 31% Increase In Net Profit, Divi's Labs Net Profit Rises 17%

Warren Buffett Sees Greater Value In Own Company Berkshire

All You Need To Know About COP 26

Starting Off As A B2B Company Was The Best Decision We Have Taken: EaseMyTrip Founder Prashant Pitti

5 Reasons Why The News Of Mukesh Ambani Moving To London Appeared So Real

Vedanta Clarifies It Has Nothing To Do With Cairn Energy PLC's Retrospective Tax Dispute Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Advertisement

More from Business

WhatsApp Web May No Longer Require Smartphones To Be Online

WhatsApp Web May No Longer Require Smartphones To Be Online

Should You Go For OPD Insurance?

Should You Go For OPD Insurance?

IndusInd Bank Says Whistle-blower Complaints Alleging Governance Lapses And 'Evergreen' Loans In BFIL Are Baseless, Inaccurate

IndusInd Bank Says Whistle-blower Complaints Alleging Governance Lapses And 'Evergreen' Loans In BFIL Are Baseless, Inaccurate

RIL Clarifies Ambanis Have No Plans To Relocate To London Or Anywhere Else In The World

RIL Clarifies Ambanis Have No Plans To Relocate To London Or Anywhere Else In The World

Read More from Outlook

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Preetha Nair / According to Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, the ongoing internal conflict is definitely not helping the Congress party rather it is helping the opposition parties.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Outlook Web Bureau / Hashmatullah Shahidi said Afghanistan were keen to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semis and not thinking of India's chances of making the knockouts.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement