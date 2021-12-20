Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Global Stocks Fall On Virus Concern, Tighter Fed Policy

On Friday, the S&P fell 1% as traders took money off the table after the Fed indicated it would fight inflation by speeding up the withdrawal of economic stimulus.

Global Stocks Fall On Virus Concern, Tighter Fed Policy

Trending

Global Stocks Fall On Virus Concern, Tighter Fed Policy
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T15:34:31+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 3:34 pm

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures tumbled Monday amid concern about the latest coronavirus variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy.

London and Frankfurt opened sharply lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also fell at the start of a trading week that will be shortened by Christmas. Benchmark US oil fell by more than $3 per barrel.

The spread of the omicron variant has fuelled fears that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions and boost inflation.

“Omicron threatens to be the Grinch to rob Christmas,” Mizuho Bank's Vishnu Varathan said in a report. The market “prefers safety to nasty surprises”.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 1.7% to 7,143.60 and the DAX in Frankfurt lost 2.4% to 15,155.71. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 2% to 6,787.68.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5%.

On Friday, the S&P fell 1% as traders took money off the table after the Fed indicated it would fight inflation by speeding up the withdrawal of economic stimulus. The index is 2% below its all-time high and up 23% for the year.

The Dow lost 1.5% and the Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, slipped 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.1% to 3,593.60 after China's central bank trimmed a key interest rate. The bank cut its one-year Loan Prime Rate to 0.05% but left the five-year rate and its main policy rate unchanged.

The cut is a “small step toward easing” monetary policy without changing efforts to reduce debt in real estate, Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji of Macquarie said in a report. Beijing's use of multiple interest rates “is confusing, substantially muting the signal" if only one is cut, they said.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 2.1% to 27,937.81 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.9% to 22,744.86.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 1.8% to 2,963.00 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.2% to 7,292.20.

India's Sensex opened down 2.3% at 55,811.05. New Zealand gained while Southeast Asian markets retreated.

Traders had bid up airlines, cruise lines and other travel-related stocks on hopes omicron's spread wouldn't trigger more travel controls.

Sentiment has turned as the United States and other governments warn omicron is more pervasive than expected, prompting travel restrictions in some areas and cancellations of public events.

The US government warned Sunday of a possible surge of “breakthrough infections” as Americans travel for Christmas and the New Year holidays.

Last week, stocks briefly rallied but then fell after Fed officials said Wednesday they might accelerate the reduction of bond purchases that inject money into financial markets. That sets the stage for the Fed to begin to raise interest rates next year.

Also potentially weighing on sentiment, a US senator said Sunday he wouldn't support President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure, social spending and climate plan. Joe Manchin's announcement possibly dooms the plan's chances in the evenly split Senate.

Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021. Higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems have been raising overall costs for businesses, which have increased prices on goods to offset the impact.

Consumers have so far absorbed those price increases, but they are facing persistent pressure from rising prices and that could prompt a pullback in spending.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude plunged $3.57 to $67.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.52 on Friday to $70.86. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, sank $3.41 to $70.11 per barrel in London. It lost $1.50 the previous session to $73.52 per barrel.

The dollar declined to 113.41 yen from Friday's 113.70 yen. The euro gained to $1.1261 from $1.1251.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) global stock market crash stock market crashed Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Plunges 1,190 Points, Gold Declines Rs 142 On Omicron Scare

Sensex Plunges 1,190 Points, Gold Declines Rs 142 On Omicron Scare

Funding Alert: CARS24 Raises $400 Million, Bizongo Bags $110 Million In Series D

Brokers Urge Govt To Impose Timeline On Sebi For Issuing Show-Cause Notices

Bloodbath In Stock Market: Investors Lost Over Rs 11.23 Lakh Crore In 2 Days

Axis Bank To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds. Should You Buy The Stock?

Shriram Properties Shares List 20% Below IPO Price. Should You Buy The Stock?

Future Group Shares Jump 20% After CCI Suspends Amazon Deal

Rupee Falls 9 Paise To 76.15 Against US dollar In Early Trade

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Business

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI Share Fall As Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points

Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI Share Fall As Sensex Plunges Over 1,000 Points

Bitcoin Falls, Shiba Inu Continues To Bleed Despite News on Growing Use Cases Of Crypto

Bitcoin Falls, Shiba Inu Continues To Bleed Despite News on Growing Use Cases Of Crypto

Fabindia To Submit Draft Paper For IPO By December End: Report

Fabindia To Submit Draft Paper For IPO By December End: Report

Razorpay Raises $375 Million In Funding From Lone Pine Capital, Others

Razorpay Raises $375 Million In Funding From Lone Pine Capital, Others

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Outlook Web Desk / Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations are expected to pre-book their RT-PCR test to avoid delays at airports in six metro cities.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement