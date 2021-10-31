G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Leaders of the world’s biggest economies made a compromise commitment on Sunday to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to top carbon polluters China and India, according to AP.

The Group of 20 countries, which represent more than three-quarters of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, had been looking for common ground and solid commitments on how to reduce emissions while helping poor countries deal with the impact of rising temperatures.

Without them, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow that officially opened Sunday and where countries from around the globe will be represented, including poor ones most vulnerable to rising seas, desertification and other effects.

The G20 will ‘put an end to the provision of international public finance for new unabated coal power generation abroad by the end of 2021,’ G20 leaders wrote in a draft statement Sunday seen by AFP, referring to fossil fuels whose emissions have not gone through any filtering process, reported Mint.