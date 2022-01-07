Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
France Fines Google, Facebook $226 Million Over Tracking Consent

The French watchdog slapped Google with a 150 million euro ($170 million) penalty and Facebook with a 60 million euro ($68 million) fine.

France Fines Google, Facebook $226 Million Over Tracking Consent

France Fines Google, Facebook $226 Million Over Tracking Consent
2022-01-07T12:09:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 12:09 pm

French regulators on Thursday fined Google and Facebook a total of more than 200 million euros ($226 million) for not making it as easy for people to opt-out of online tracking as it is for them to accept it.

The CNIL data privacy watchdog said its investigations found that while the U.S. online giants gave French users a single button to immediately accept cookies, there wasn't an equally simple way for them to decline because “several clicks are required to refuse all cookies."

Cookies are snippets of code used to target internet users for digital ads and other purposes. European governments have stricter regulations than the U.S. that require websites to ask for permission before tracking a user's activity. That means people face pop-up menus when they visit new websites, but there's been growing concern that many are configured to make it confusing or tedious if they don't want to give consent.

Visitors to Facebook, Google's French homepage and YouTube were being nudged to say yes, which meant they weren't freely giving their consent, a violation of French data protection rules, the CNIL said.

The French watchdog slapped Google with a 150 million euro ($170 million) penalty and Facebook with a 60 million euro ($68 million) fine. It also threatened daily fines of 100,000 euros if they don't make it simpler for users in France to refuse cookies within three months.

Facebook, which has been renamed Meta, said it's reviewing the decision and is committed to working with authorities.

“Our cookie consent controls provide people with greater control over their data, including a new settings menu on Facebook and Instagram where people can revisit and manage their decisions at any time, and we continue to develop and improve these controls,” the company said.

Google said, “People trust us to respect their right to privacy and keep them safe. We understand our responsibility to protect that trust and are committing to further changes and active work with the CNIL in light of this decision."

Cookies have been a longstanding source of privacy concerns because they can be employed to track users across the internet. They can be used to help remember someone's website log-in details or more controversially, to record someone's web-browsing history to target personalized ads.

The French penalty underscores a broader shift in the digital ad industry as Google and Facebook, which dominate the market, and regulators in Europe and the U.S. work on phasing out more egregious data collection practices. Google has announced plans to phase out so-called third party cookies used by advertisers from its Chrome browsers, though it will still be able to track users of its own services.

France Google Business
India To Surpass Japan As Asia's 2nd Largest Economy By 2030: IHS

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Irrfan Khan Could Make Every Character Look Organic. He's A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

