Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Resigns, To Join Education Venture

Manish Maheshwari, who had been transferred to the US in August this year, shared the development in a tweet. He said he is partnering with Tanay Pratap, who has worked as a Senior Software Engineer with Microsoft.

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Resigns, To Join Education Venture

Trending

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Resigns, To Join Education Venture
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T12:47:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 12:47 pm

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari has quit the company to work on an ed-tech venture.

Maheshwari, who had been transferred to the US in August this year, shared the development in a tweet.

"After close to three years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching.  While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education," he tweeted.

Maheshwari said he is partnering with Tanay Pratap, who has worked as a Senior Software Engineer with Microsoft.

"We will start by imparting employability training via a virtually immersive platform, which we are calling #Metaversity," Maheshwari noted.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

In a series of tweets, Maheshwari highlighted how COVID-19 has fundamentally changed not only the skills needed to be successful in the new economy but also how those skills are imparted, and the role technology - particularly metaverse - can play.

"#Education is very close to my heart. I have been a teacher since high school while growing up in a middle-class household in India’s hinterland. Even at Wharton, I paid for my education by being a teaching assistant. This is an opportunity to go back to my roots," he said.

The former Twitter executive noted that Metaversity is particularly relevant for women in emerging markets as it equalizes the playing field.

"Our vision is a high-quality and socially immersive learning experience for everyone, delivered to them wherever they are, at a price they can afford. I am looking forward to your support as we build the team and raise the funds to deliver on this #Metaversity vision," he added.

Before joining Twitter, Maheshwari was the CEO of Network18 Digital. He has also worked with organisations including Flipkart and P&G, among others.

In August, Twitter had said Maheshwari was moving to the US as Senior Director (Revenue Strategy and Operations) and focusing on new markets in his new role. It had not specified any reason for the sudden change.

The US-based microblogging platform - which has an estimated 1.75 crore users in India - had courted controversy earlier this year over the new social media rules, and the Indian government had confronted Twitter over deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the IT rules, despite repeated reminders.

Twitter had also faced flak for its various actions taken on tweets and accounts of high-profile users. In June, an FIR was registered against Maheshwari and some others in connection with a probe related to a video of an alleged hate crime that went viral on social media.

Tags

PTI manish maheshwari Twitter Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Paytm Share Falls More Than 13% Today. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

MedPlus Health IPO: Know What GMP Indicates, Brokerage Houses View, More

SBI Gets Board Nod To Offload Its 6% Sake In SBI Mutual Fund Via IPO

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS Shares Plunge As Sensex Drops Over 200 Points

Crypto Bill May Not Be Introduced in Parliament; IMF Warns Of Risks For Emerging Economies

Data Patterns IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1, Retail Portion Booked 5.89 Times

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from Business

Unilever HR Head Leena Nair Is Now French Luxury Brand Chanel’s Global CEO

Unilever HR Head Leena Nair Is Now French Luxury Brand Chanel’s Global CEO

These 10 Stocks Can Deliver Massive Profitable Gains In Today's Trading Session

These 10 Stocks Can Deliver Massive Profitable Gains In Today's Trading Session

How First-Time Borrowers With No Credit Score Can Get A Loan

How First-Time Borrowers With No Credit Score Can Get A Loan

The Pitfalls Of Using Cryptocurrencies Weigh Over The Benefits

The Pitfalls Of Using Cryptocurrencies Weigh Over The Benefits

Read More from Outlook

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Virat To Play SA ODIs, 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit

Virat To Play SA ODIs, 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Bangladesh Golden Jubilee: President Kovind To Be Chief Guest At Dhaka Victory Celebration

Seema Guha / India-Bangladesh walk down memory lane as they commemorate the defeat of the Pakistan Army in 1971 and the birth of a new nation.

Advertisement