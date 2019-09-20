﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slash In Corporate Tax For Domestic Companies

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slash In Corporate Tax For Domestic Companies

The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and Union Territories (UTs) is to meet in the backdrop of economic growth hitting a 6-year low of 5 per cent for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slash In Corporate Tax For Domestic Companies
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slash In Corporate Tax For Domestic Companies
outlookindia.com
2019-09-20T11:04:14+0530

Amid the clamour for a rate cut by various industries, FM Nirmala Sitharaman in a press briefing prior to the GST Council meet announced a proposal to slash corporate tax for domestic companies, new local manufacturing companies through an ordinance.  

The GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday is to meet for its 37th meeting in Goa in the backdrop of economic growth hitting a six-year low of 5 per cent for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

(More details awaited)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman GST Economy/Budget Economy Business
Next Story : Deepika Padukone On Playing Ranveer Singh's Wife In '83: It Is A Very Small Role But A Very Special Role
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Business
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters