Five Facts About Airbnb’s Afghan Refugee Plan

Airbnb on announced that it will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide. Announcing the move, Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky said, “As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives. For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over but also a warm welcome home.”

Till the filing of this story, the details of the Airbnb plans were still to be out. But here are the five facts we know about the Airbnb efforts for refugees:

1. The cost of housing will be borne by Airbnb and its philanthropic arm Airbnb.org along with its partners.

2. Over this past weekend, Airbnb.org worked with partners and has already placed 165 refugees in safe housing shortly after they landed on US soil.

3. Airbnb has also asked its hosts and guests partners to volunteer for providing shelters to Afghan citizens. In a media statement, Airbnb said that “We know that Airbnb Hosts and guests around the world will be eager to stand up and assist this massive effort – and in the coming days, Airbnb and Airbnb.org plan to share details on how Hosts and the broader community can support this initiative.”

4. Last week, Airbnb.org gave emergency funding and support to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), HIAS and Church World Service to provide immediate temporary stays via the Airbnb platform for up to 1,000 arriving Afghan refugees.

5. It is not for the first time that the company has come out to help refugees. Over the past four years, Airbnb.org and Airbnb have connected approximately 25,000 refugees – including hundreds participating in the US Special Immigrant Visa Program – to temporary housing. Earlier this year, Airbnb.org announced the creation of the $25 million Refugee Fund, to further expand Airbnb.org’s support of refugees and asylum seekers worldwide.

