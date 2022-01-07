Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption

During the meeting with CMDs/MDs, the minister also reviewed various steps taken by PSBs in implementing pandemic-related measures initiated by the government and RBI.

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption

Trending

Finance Minister Reviews PSB's Readiness To Tackle Omicron-induced Disruption
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T14:59:13+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 2:59 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired a meeting with chiefs of public sector banks and assessed their readiness to tackle any possible disruptions due to the Omicron variant.

In a tweet, the Finance Ministry said during the meeting with CMDs/MDs, held through virtual mode, the minister also reviewed various steps taken by PSBs in implementing pandemic-related measures initiated by the government and RBI.

"During the review meeting, FM Smt. @nsitharaman assessed various steps taken by PSBs in implementing pandemic-related measures initiated by GoI and RBI and readiness to tackle possible future disruptions that may occur due to the ongoing variants of the #COVID19 pandemic," it tweeted.

The ongoing third wave to the highly infectious Omicron variant of coronavirus has led to various domestic rating agencies lowering India's growth forecast for the current fiscal.

India Ratings and Research cut its forecast to 9.3 per cent, from 9.4 per cent earlier, while Brickwork Ratings has revised its estimates to 8.5-9 per cent from 10 per cent.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

India on Friday reported 1,17,100 new single day Covid-19 infections and 302 fatalities. 3,007 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected across 27 states, UTs so far.

Tags

Press Trust of India Public Sector Banks Nirmala Sitharaman Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

Sensex, Nifty Resume Upmove After A Day's Pause Led By Reliance, ICICI Bank

TCS To Drive Next Phase of Passport Seva Program

Government To Revise FDI Policy To Facilitate LIC Disinvestment

Airtel Not To Opt For Converting Interest On Dues To Equity

Macrotech Developers Shares Climb 3.23% After Robust Q3 Sales Bookings Data

B2B Payments App Rupifi Raises $ 25 million From Bessemer, Tiger Global, Others

Shiprocket To Acquire 75% Stake In Wigzo Tech

Lupin Launches Covid-19 Drug Molnulup In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points From Day's High; HDFC, Bajaj Finance Top Drags

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Apple CEO's Salary Totalled US$ 98.7 Million In 2021: Reports

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

Distribution Association Ends Agitation Against Colgate-Palmolive After Talks

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

We Want To Serve India From India, Says Microsoft’s Anant Maheshwari

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement