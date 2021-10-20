Facebook Plans To Rebrand Itself With A New Name: Report

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
As per the report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is planning to talk about the name change of the firm at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T12:12:46+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:12 pm

Social media major Facebook Inc is considering rebranding itself with a change in the company’s name next week, reported the Verge, citing people privy to the development.

As per the report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is planning to talk about the name change of the firm at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28. However, it may be out before that.

Commenting on the name change, Facebook said it does not comment on ‘rumor or speculation.’

The rebrand would likely position the blue Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more.

Outlook Business Team Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Business
