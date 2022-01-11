Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Exports Spike 33% to $7.63 Billion During January 1-7 Period

During the first week of this month, imports rose about 33 per cent to $11.60 billion as compared to $8.72 billion in the same period of 2021.

Exports Spike 33% to $7.63 Billion During January 1-7 Period

Trending

Exports Spike 33% to $7.63 Billion During January 1-7 Period
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T17:35:07+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 5:35 pm

The country's exports grew 33.16 per cent to $7.63 billion during January 1-7 period on account of healthy performance by various sectors, including engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to preliminary data from the commerce ministry.

Exports stood at $5.73 billion during the same period last year.

During the first week of this month, imports rose about 33 per cent to $11.60 billion as compared to $8.72 billion in the same period of 2021.

Imports, excluding petroleum, increased in the period under review by 29.88 per cent over the same period of 2020-21, as per the data.

The ministry has expressed confidence that the healthy growth rate would help in achieving the target of $400 billion worth goods exports this fiscal.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The country's merchandise exports in December 2021 surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to $37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure.

Tags

Press Trust of India Exports Imports Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Delta Air Lines Loses $408 Million In Q4 In 2021

Delta Air Lines Loses $408 Million In Q4 In 2021

Wipro Shares Tumble 6% After Q3 Earnings; Mcap Declines By Rs 22,712.91 Crore

AGS Transact Tech To Launch IPO On January 19; Cuts Issue Size To Rs 680 Crore

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Rising Demand For Health Plans With Covid Specific Riders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Business

Flipkart Acquires Yaantra For An Undisclosed Amount

Flipkart Acquires Yaantra For An Undisclosed Amount

Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 5.95 Lakh Crore In Green Energy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Reliance Industries To Invest Rs 5.95 Lakh Crore In Green Energy, Other Projects In Gujarat

Budget Unlikely To Allocate Bank Recapitalisation Fund: ICRA

Budget Unlikely To Allocate Bank Recapitalisation Fund: ICRA

Hero Electric, Shriram City Team Up To Facilitate Loans For Two-Wheeler Buyers

Hero Electric, Shriram City Team Up To Facilitate Loans For Two-Wheeler Buyers

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed on January 8.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement