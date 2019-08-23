﻿
Video Explained: What Nirmala Sitharaman's Announcements To Boost Economy Mean

What does Nirmala Sitharaman's slew of announcements, aimed at boosting the economy, mean? Watch here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
PTI Photo
Amid the slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to stimulate the economy. Outlook Business Editor Alam Srinivas explains how fruitful they will be.

