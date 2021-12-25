Every 3rd Informal Worker Registered On e-Shram, Total Enrollment Cross 14 Crore Mark

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Every third informal sector worker in India is now registered on e-Shram portal with over 14 crore registered users.

2021-12-25T16:25:10+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 4:25 pm

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Every third informal sector worker in India is now registered on e-Shram portal with registration on the portal crossing the 14 crore mark in four months, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

The national database being created on e-Shram portal will eventually help the government to provide various social security and other welfare benefits to unorganised workers in the country. The e-sharm portal was launched on August 26, 2021.  

"e-Shram portal in just about 4 months 14 crore crossed... Kudos to all those who made it possible," the labour and employment minister tweeted on Saturday.  

 According to the minister, as many as 14,02,92,825 informal sector workers registered on the e-Shram portal.

 The latest data of the portal shows that the top five states in terms of number of registration on e-Shram are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.  Gender analysis of the data shows that 52.56 per cent are female while 47.44 per cent are male. 

The data show that 42.64 per cent of registered workers are other backward classes (OBC) followed by 26.45 per cent from general category, 22.54 per cent from the scheduled caste and 8.38 per cent from the Scheduled Tribe. 

It also show that over 94 per cent registered workers' income is Rs 10,000 per month or below while over four per cent have income in the rage of Rs 10,001 to Rs 15,000 per month. 

About 51 per cent registered workers are farm labourers followed by 11 per cent in construction sector, 10 per cent in domestic & household workers and 6.5 per cent in the apparel segment.

About 61 per cent registered workers' ages range from 18 years to 40 years, 23 per cent in the rage of 40 years to 50 years and 12 per cent above 50 years. About four per cent of registered workers are in the age group of 16 years to 18 years. PTI KKS

 

Business
