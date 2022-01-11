Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Equity Inflow in Mutual Funds At Record High

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes saw net inflow of over Rs 25,076.71 crore in December as against Rs 11,614.73 crore in November, according to Amfi data. This is highest inflow in this financial year.

Equity Inflow in Mutual Funds At Record High

Trending

Equity Inflow in Mutual Funds At Record High
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T12:38:08+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 12:38 pm

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes saw highest net inflows in this financial year with Rs 25,076.71 crore in December despite correction in markets due to uncertainty led by the Omicron variant of Covid. “The year has seen remarkable growth in mutual funds with hike in inflows across all categories of funds. From an average AUM (assets under management) of Rs 30,96,274 crore in December 2020 to Rs37,72,696.31 crore in December 2021, year-on-year growth of 26 per cent has set the ball rolling for (the) mutual Fund industry in 2022,” says N.S. Venkatesh, CEO, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Systematic investment plan (SIP), which allows you to invest in mutual funds on a regular basis, also saw a robust inflow in the month of December. The contributions through SIP rose to a historic peak of Rs11,305.34 crore from Rs 11,004.94 crore in previous month.

The increasing trend in equity inflow is despite correction in the equity market. Experts attribute these inflows to investors’ faith in resilient growth in the Indian economy. “SIP has been the favourite medium of consistent investing and disciplined mode of savings by the common man. This is evident from the number of accounts rising. Through regular financial literacy, retail investors now understand the nuances of managing market volatility and risk adjustment through SIP. Overall, 2021 has ended in a rise in disciplined investing (seen) through the rise in number of SIP investments,” adds Venkatesh.

How Different Categories Did

In the equity category, multi-cap schemes saw the highest inflow of Rs 10,516.32 crore, followed by thematic and sectoral funds with Rs 3,769.75 crore. The higher inflows into the multi-cap fund category could be attributed to the slew of new fund offers (NFOs). Three NFOs in this category from three fund houses—Axis Multi Cap Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund and IDFC Multi Cap Fund—garnered Rs 9,509 crore. Flexi-cap funds, which saw the highest collection in November, remained at number three position in December with inflow of Rs 2,408.64 crore.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Debt funds saw net outflow of Rs 49,154 crore for the same period. All sub-categories of debt funds saw outflows, except Overnight Funds and Dynamic Bond Funds.

Among hybrid schemes, balanced advantage schemes once again saw the highest inflow of Rs 3,792.55 crore in the month of December.

Flood Of NFOs

A total of 19 NFOs were launched in December 2021. All the NFOs together garnered Rs 20,166 crore for the same period. Among passively-managed funds, four index funds and six exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were launched. The four index funds collectively managed to garner Rs161 crore while the six ETFs collected Rs 6,409 crore. This clearly shows the rising popularity of ETFs among the new generation of investors.

The overall mutual fund industry saw an outflow of Rs 4,350.03 crore in December, compared with Rs46,165.16 crore inflow in November last year. Net AUM as on December 31, 2021 was Rs 37,72,696.31 crore, and the average AUM (AAUM) was Rs 37,91,810.92 crore.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Equity Market Investments Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

WTO General Council Discusses India's Call For Holding Virtual Ministerial Meet On Pandemic Response

WTO General Council Discusses India's Call For Holding Virtual Ministerial Meet On Pandemic Response

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

Shares Of Vodafone Idea Tumble Nearly 19%

Outward Investments By Indian Companies Fell By 8% To $2.05 Billion In December

Vedanta Plans To Be The ESG Leader In The Natural Resources Sector, Says Priya Agarwal Hebbar

115 Automobile Companies File Applications Under PLI Scheme

Global Crypto Trading Volume Up Almost 44% But Prices Down

Blackstone Exits Mindspace Business Parks REIT; Sells Stake For Rs 1,740 Crore To Platinum Illumination Trust

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Business

Government To Own 36% Stake In Vodafone Idea As It Converts Debt To Equity

Government To Own 36% Stake In Vodafone Idea As It Converts Debt To Equity

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; HDFC, Reliance Gain, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance Fall

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; HDFC, Reliance Gain, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance Fall

All You Need to Know About Crypto Fear and Greed Index

All You Need to Know About Crypto Fear and Greed Index

Paytm’s Lending Business Surge 401%, GMV Recorded At 37% For Q3 Of FY22

Paytm’s Lending Business Surge 401%, GMV Recorded At 37% For Q3 Of FY22

Read More from Outlook

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Pranksters hacked Novak Djokovic's virtual deportation hearing in Melbourne as it crashed several times and streamed loud music and pornography.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement