EPFO Extends Deadline For E-Nomination Facility. Check All Details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), a constitutional body under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has said that its account holders can do e-nomination even after December 31.

The retirement fund body said that the account holders will be able to add nominees to their respective accounts through the e-nomination facility after December 31 as well, a report in Business Today said.

Earlier, it was reported on some media platforms that the last date to add nominees to EPF accounts was supposed to end on December 31.

EPFO has also stated through Twitter handle that no deadline for filing e-nomination has been set as of now, according to a report published in Good Returns.

This means that members can file their e-nomination anytime and on or after 31st December 2021 based on their convenience. Members can, however, opt to register an e-nomination on Thursday, which is convenient, paperless, and contactless than filing a physical nomination.

Filing e-nomination as soon as possible can help in getting Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits easily on a member's death. Whereas e-nomination to facilitate nominees will also allow you to file online pension claims from PF accounts.

Here's how you can add a nominee online:

1. Go to the EPFO website

2. Click on Services >> For Employees>> click "Member UAN/Online Service"

3. Login with your UAN and Password

4. Click on 'E-Nomination' under 'Manage Tab'

5. 'Provide Details' tab will appear on screen

6. Click 'Save', then click on the 'Yes' tab to update family declaration

7. Click 'Add Family Details', you can also add more than one nominee

8. Click 'Nomination Details' to declare the total amount of share. Click 'Save EPF Nomination'

9. Click 'E-Sign' to generate OTP.

10. Submit 'OTP' sent on mobile number which is linked with Aadhaar