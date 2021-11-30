Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that the United States benefits greatly from Indian talent. He was replying to Irish entrepreneur Patrick Collison's tweet congratulating the incoming Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal. The Stipe CEO in the congratulatory post wrote it was wonderful to watch Indians excelling in the technology space. Further, he mentioned that it was a reminder of the opportunity that the United States offered to immigrants.

Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (Congrats, @paraga!) — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) November 29, 2021

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted about his resignation on Monday. He informed that the company's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agarwal would be his successor, effective Tuesday. Further, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce, Bret Taylor would be the new chairman of the microblogging platform's board of directors.

Dorsey would continue to serve on the company's board until the expiry of his term, which is May, next year.

The incoming CEO joined Twitter over a decade back borrowing experience from his stay at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

His Linkedin profile mentions that Agrawal joined Twitter as a Distinguished Software Engineer in October 2011. He became the microblogging site's Chief Technology Officer in 2017.

"He has been my choice for some time now given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey stated in his exit note. He added that Parag is curious, probing, rational, creative, self-aware and humble.

"My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep," Dorsey stated.

Parag did his undergrad at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Following this, he went on to do his masters from Stanford University. He completed his PhD in Computer Science from the same place in 2012.