Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Elon Musk Praises Agarwal And Says, "U.S. Benefits Greatly From Indian Talent"

The Tesla CEO was replying to Stripe CEO Patrik Collison's tweet congratulating the incoming Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. The incoming CEO joined Twitter over a decade back borrowing experience from his stay at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T16:46:28+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 4:46 pm

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that the United States benefits greatly from Indian talent. He was replying to Irish entrepreneur Patrick Collison's tweet congratulating the incoming Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal. The Stipe CEO in the congratulatory post wrote it was wonderful to watch Indians excelling in the technology space. Further, he mentioned that it was a reminder of the opportunity that the United States offered to immigrants. 

Outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted about his resignation on Monday. He informed that the company's current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agarwal would be his successor, effective Tuesday. Further, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce, Bret Taylor would be the new chairman of the microblogging platform's board of directors. 

Dorsey would continue to serve on the company's board until the expiry of his term, which is May, next year. 

The incoming CEO joined Twitter over a decade back borrowing experience from his stay at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

His Linkedin profile mentions that Agrawal joined Twitter as a Distinguished Software Engineer in October 2011. He became the microblogging site's Chief Technology Officer in 2017.

"He has been my choice for some time now given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey stated in his exit note. He added that Parag is curious, probing, rational, creative, self-aware and humble.

"My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep," Dorsey stated.

Parag did his undergrad at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Following this, he went on to do his masters from Stanford University. He completed his PhD in Computer Science from the same place in 2012.

 The incoming Twitter CEO joins the extraordinary league of Indian origin CEOs spearheading some of the biggest names on Wall Street, as Sundar Pichai (CEO, Alphabet),  Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft),  Sandeep Mathrani (CEO, WeWork) and Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), among others. 

Outlook Business Team Elon Musk Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Business
