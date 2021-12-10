Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

The economic and market environment in 2022 will be decidedly reflationary, with higher economic growth and higher inflation, and eventually higher real interest rates.

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

Trending

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T13:06:05+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 1:06 pm

Ever since the covid pandemic hit the world in February -March 2020, the global financial markets have seen many highs and lows, with several stocks crashing badly and turning in red.

However, after many jolts in the financial markets, some industries, especially the healthcare and pharma sector, saw their share all-time-high, perhaps due to high consumers demand and stimulus packages announced by the respective governments.

Moving ahead now,  2022 will be a critical year in which the imbalances wrought by the pandemic will likely begin to resolve and the business cycle normalizes.

According to a report by Morgan Stanley, the economic and market environment in 2022 will be decidedly reflationary, with higher economic growth and higher inflation, and eventually higher real interest rates—in short, a hotter and shorter business cycle.  

Here are four trends that could further drive higher-than-expected growth and inflation, with greater capital spending and improving productivity:

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Innovation: During pandemic-related shutdowns, service businesses were forced to innovate digitally. This has spurred not only investment but an explosion in start-ups, as well as historic levels of public and private market activity—from fintech and cryptocurrencies to autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence. 

 Deglobalization: Businesses were already contemplating supply-chain localization amid U.S.-China trade tensions before the pandemic. Today’s inflation-driving supply imbalances and inventory shortages—not to mention increasing sensitivity around cybersecurity, public health, geopolitics and shifting regulatory frameworks in China—have all added momentum to this trend toward domestic sourcing.

 Decarbonization: The pandemic and related business closures led to reduced fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions and intensified pressure against investment in such energy sources. This is a reality that’s adding to cost pressures and could continue to support inflation levels.

Transformation of the US labor market: A labor crunch driven by workplace safety concerns and accelerated retirements, coupled with employees’ seeking new leverage to change jobs or demand higher wages, could continue to drive higher labor costs for companies. This, in turn, could weigh on profit margins. 

Certainly, these trends suggest that investors need to be positioned not for a dearth of economic growth but an abundance of it. Higher growth and inflation will likely translate to higher nominal and real interest rates and a steepening of Treasury yield curves, with price/earnings multiples compressing in the more rate-sensitive sectors.

Thus, when it comes to retooling investment portfolios for 2022, the focus should be on the many “technology takers”—companies likely to drive increased tech adoption—not the few technology makers.

Tags

Outlook Business Team economic outlook 2022 market outlook 2022 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

Customer Centricity And Innovation At Its Core, BoAt Set To Ride The IPO Wave

OFS-Heavy IPOs Transfer Risks From Venture Funds To Gullible Retail Investors

TRAI Sends Second Warning To Elon Musk For Doing Business Without Permission In India

Hybrid, EV Auto Lobbies Competing To Get Modi On Their Side

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; WhatsApp To Allow Crypto Payments In US

Why The Luxury Tourism Industry Is Latching Onto Blockchain Technology

Ahead Of IPO Today, Metro Brands Raises Rs 410 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Business

One in four Indians not bothered about retirement planning, says survey

One in four Indians not bothered about retirement planning, says survey

Stocks You Must Buy Today: Go Fashion, IIFL Finance, HFCL, Raymond, More

Stocks You Must Buy Today: Go Fashion, IIFL Finance, HFCL, Raymond, More

When Is It A Good Time To Exit Your Mutual Fund Investments?

When Is It A Good Time To Exit Your Mutual Fund Investments?

Reliance Commercial Finance's Resolution Plan Approved By Debenture Holders: Sources

Reliance Commercial Finance's Resolution Plan Approved By Debenture Holders: Sources

Read More from Outlook

Hybrid, EV Auto Lobbies Competing To Get Modi On Their Side

Hybrid, EV Auto Lobbies Competing To Get Modi On Their Side

Neeraj Thakur / EVs reduce energy consumption by 75 per cent over Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) while HEVs reduce energy consumption by 30-45 per cent over ICE without any external charger.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement