Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

DISCOMs owed a total of Rs 1,15,904 crore to power generation firms in January 2021.

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January

Trending

DISCOMS' Outstanding Dues Surge 4.4% To Rs 1,21,030 Crore In January
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T10:47:45+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 10:47 am

Total outstanding dues owed by electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) to power producers rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,21,030 crore in January 2022.

DISCOMs owed a total of Rs 1,15,904 crore to power generation firms in January 2021, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

On a sequential basis also, total dues in January increased from Rs 1,15,462 crore in December 2021.

The PRAAPTI portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and DISCOMs.

In January 2022, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 45 days of a grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 1,01,357 crore as against Rs 99,650 crore in the same month a year ago. The overdue amount stood at Rs 99,981 crore in December 2021.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Power producers give 45 days to DISCOMs to pay bills for electricity supply. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases.

To give relief to power generation companies (gencos), the Centre enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1, 2019. Under this mechanism, DISCOMs are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.

The Centre had also given some breathers to DISCOMs for paying dues to gencos in view of the Covid-19-induced lockdown. The government had also waived penal charges for the late payment of dues.

In May 2020, the government had announced a Rs 90,000-crore liquidity infusion for DISCOMs under which these utilities got loans at economical rates from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd.

This was a government initiative to help gencos remain afloat. Later, the liquidity infusion package was increased to Rs 1.2 lakh crore and further to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

DISCOMs in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to gencos, the data showed.

Overdue of independent power producers amounted to 54.56 per cent of the total overdue of Rs 1,01,357 crore of DISCOMs in January 2022.

The proportion of central PSU gencos in the overdue was 22.43 per cent.

Among the central public sector gencos, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 4,298.32 crore on DISCOMs, followed by NPCIL - KUDANKULAM NUCLEAR POWER PLANT at Rs 2,745.21 crore, DVC at Rs 2,447.83 crore and NLC India at Rs 2,206.86 crore in January 2022.

Among private generators, DISCOMs owe the highest overdue amount of Rs 26,648.56 crore to Adani Power, followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company at Rs 4,966.09 crore in the month under review.

The overdue of non-conventional energy producers like solar and wind stood at Rs 19,651.15 crore in January 2022.

Tags

Press Trust of India DISCOMs power sector Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

JSW Steel's Output Grows 28% To Over 5 MT In October-December Period

Shares Of Vodafone Idea Tumble Nearly 19%

Outward Investments By Indian Companies Fell By 8% To $2.05 Billion In December

Vedanta Plans To Be The ESG Leader In The Natural Resources Sector, Says Priya Agarwal Hebbar

115 Automobile Companies File Applications Under PLI Scheme

Global Crypto Trading Volume Up Almost 44% But Prices Down

Blackstone Exits Mindspace Business Parks REIT; Sells Stake For Rs 1,740 Crore To Platinum Illumination Trust

Government To Own 36% Stake In Vodafone Idea As It Converts Debt To Equity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; HDFC, Reliance Gain, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance Fall

Sensex, Nifty Little Changed; HDFC, Reliance Gain, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance Fall

All You Need to Know About Crypto Fear and Greed Index

All You Need to Know About Crypto Fear and Greed Index

Paytm’s Lending Business Surge 401%, GMV Recorded At 37% For Q3 Of FY22

Paytm’s Lending Business Surge 401%, GMV Recorded At 37% For Q3 Of FY22

ED Attaches Assets Of Kerala Man Who Duped Investors Of Rs 1,200 Cr By Offering Cryptocurrency

ED Attaches Assets Of Kerala Man Who Duped Investors Of Rs 1,200 Cr By Offering Cryptocurrency

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Pranksters hacked Novak Djokovic's virtual deportation hearing in Melbourne as it crashed several times and streamed loud music and pornography.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement