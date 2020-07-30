July 30, 2020
Corona
Diesel To Get Cheaper By Rs 8 In Delhi As Arvind Kejriwal Govt Cuts Taxes

The diesel price will now come down from Rs 82 a litre to Rs 73.64 a litre.

PTI 30 July 2020
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, saying the move will help propel Delhi's economy.

The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut, Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people.

The diesel price will now come down from Rs 82 a litre to Rs 73.64 a litre, he said and added that traders and industrialists in the city had demanded it.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. 

