Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

DGCA To Probe SpiceJet 737 Max Aircraft's Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight SG 467 had made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after the Boeing 737 Max aircraft developed a technical snag.

DGCA To Probe SpiceJet 737 Max Aircraft's Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

Trending

DGCA To Probe SpiceJet 737 Max Aircraft's Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T17:07:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 5:07 pm

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday launched an investigation into an incident involving low-cost carrier, SpiceJet's Max aircraft making an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport. The emergency landing took place after one of its engines faced a technical issue. The aviation regulator's chief Arun Kumar informed news agency PTI that the aircraft with registration number VT-MXE would remain grounded until cleared by the regulator. 

Further, DGCA has asked the airline, aircraft manufacturer Boeing and engine maker CFM to join the probe and provide all information pertaining to the engine snag that happened on Thursday. 

On Thursday, the low-cost carrier's 737 MAX aircraft Kolkata-bound SG-467 had to return to its origin Mumbai following a technical snag. The aircraft returned to the origin 15 minutes after take-off. The plane landed safely and no passenger was harmed. 

The development assumes significance because the 737 Max aircraft made its way back into operations recently after a prolonged ban. 

The Indian Government had banned the 737 Max from flying in March 2019 after the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash - both involving Boeing 737 Max. 346 people had lost their lives in the two crashes which took place within five months of unveiling the aircraft.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

In August, this year, the aircraft was allowed to fly again. Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its order had stated that more than 17 regulators had permitted the airplane to fly again. This was after Boeing undertook corrective measures after being grounded in several countries. 

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh had stated back in November that the LCC plans to induct fifty Boeing 737 Mac aircraft to its fleet by December, this year. He added that two 737 Max planes of the 13 grounded aircrafts had already commenced flying with another four lying in the Boeing facility for SpiceJet. The delivery of the four Max plans was expected to begin from December 10. 

On November 16, institutional investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max Airplanes. The deal is valued at $9 billion. The order includes two variants of the 737 MAX line-up, namely, the 737-8 and the high capacity 737-8-200.

Spicejet and Akasa Air are the only airline companies in India to have inducted the 737 MAX aircraft into their fleet.

(With inputs from Outlook Business)

Tags

PTI SpiceJet Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

LIC Receives RBI Nod To Enlarge Stake In IndusInd Bank To 9.99%

LIC Receives RBI Nod To Enlarge Stake In IndusInd Bank To 9.99%

PM Modi To Take The Final Call On Crypto Regulations In India

After Falling 8% In Early Trade, Star Health Shares Jump 4%. Should You Invest?

Economic Outlook 2022: 4 Trends That Could Drive Growth And Inflation

Customer Centricity And Innovation At Its Core, BoAt Set To Ride The IPO Wave

OFS-Heavy IPOs Transfer Risks From Venture Funds To Gullible Retail Investors

TRAI Sends Second Warning To Elon Musk For Doing Business Without Permission In India

Hybrid, EV Auto Lobbies Competing To Get Modi On Their Side

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; WhatsApp To Allow Crypto Payments In US

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meme Coins Fall; WhatsApp To Allow Crypto Payments In US

Why The Luxury Tourism Industry Is Latching Onto Blockchain Technology

Why The Luxury Tourism Industry Is Latching Onto Blockchain Technology

Ahead Of IPO Today, Metro Brands Raises Rs 410 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

Ahead Of IPO Today, Metro Brands Raises Rs 410 Crore Funding. Should You Buy?

One in four Indians not bothered about retirement planning, says survey

One in four Indians not bothered about retirement planning, says survey

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement