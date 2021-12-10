DGCA To Probe SpiceJet 737 Max Aircraft's Emergency Landing At Mumbai Airport

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday launched an investigation into an incident involving low-cost carrier, SpiceJet's Max aircraft making an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport. The emergency landing took place after one of its engines faced a technical issue. The aviation regulator's chief Arun Kumar informed news agency PTI that the aircraft with registration number VT-MXE would remain grounded until cleared by the regulator.

Further, DGCA has asked the airline, aircraft manufacturer Boeing and engine maker CFM to join the probe and provide all information pertaining to the engine snag that happened on Thursday.

On Thursday, the low-cost carrier's 737 MAX aircraft Kolkata-bound SG-467 had to return to its origin Mumbai following a technical snag. The aircraft returned to the origin 15 minutes after take-off. The plane landed safely and no passenger was harmed.

The development assumes significance because the 737 Max aircraft made its way back into operations recently after a prolonged ban.

The Indian Government had banned the 737 Max from flying in March 2019 after the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash - both involving Boeing 737 Max. 346 people had lost their lives in the two crashes which took place within five months of unveiling the aircraft.

In August, this year, the aircraft was allowed to fly again. Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) in its order had stated that more than 17 regulators had permitted the airplane to fly again. This was after Boeing undertook corrective measures after being grounded in several countries.

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh had stated back in November that the LCC plans to induct fifty Boeing 737 Mac aircraft to its fleet by December, this year. He added that two 737 Max planes of the 13 grounded aircrafts had already commenced flying with another four lying in the Boeing facility for SpiceJet. The delivery of the four Max plans was expected to begin from December 10.

On November 16, institutional investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air ordered 72 Boeing 737 Max Airplanes. The deal is valued at $9 billion. The order includes two variants of the 737 MAX line-up, namely, the 737-8 and the high capacity 737-8-200.

Spicejet and Akasa Air are the only airline companies in India to have inducted the 737 MAX aircraft into their fleet.

(With inputs from Outlook Business)