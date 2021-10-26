Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next Chief Economic Adviser

Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance is inviting applications for the position of Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), as per a circular issued on Tuesday. The incumbent K V Subramanian had tweeted on October 8 that he would be returning to academia upon the completion of his three-year tenure. He was appointed the CEA on December 7, 2018 and took charge on December 24.

The circular states that the last date of receiving the applications if twenty days following the date of publication, that is, November 15, 2021.

As per the circular, the candidates must be officers of either the central government, state government, Union territory administration, public sector enterprises or the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, the eligibility conditions enumerate that the applicants could either be from recognised universities, research institutions, central regulatory bodies, registered private or financial institutions, or semi-government/statutory/autonomous bodies.

The maximum age limit for the appointment is 56 years.

Further, the eligibility requirements enumerate that the candidate must hold at least a master’s degree in Economics or Finance from a recognised university or institution. Additionally, the candidate must have six years of experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluation of economic reforms.