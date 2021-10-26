Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next Chief Economic Adviser

The circular states that the last date of receiving the applications if twenty days following the date of publication, that is, November 15, 2021.

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next Chief Economic Adviser

Trending

Department Of Economic Affairs Invites Applications For Next Chief Economic Adviser
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T16:58:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 4:58 pm

Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance is inviting applications for the position of Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), as per a circular issued on Tuesday. The incumbent K V Subramanian had tweeted on October 8 that he would be returning to academia upon the completion of his three-year tenure. He was appointed the CEA on December 7, 2018 and took charge on December 24.

The circular states that the last date of receiving the applications if twenty days following the date of publication, that is, November 15, 2021.

As per the circular, the candidates must be officers of either the central government, state government, Union territory administration, public sector enterprises or the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, the eligibility conditions enumerate that the applicants could either be from recognised universities, research institutions, central regulatory bodies, registered private or financial institutions, or semi-government/statutory/autonomous bodies.

The maximum age limit for the appointment is 56 years.

Further, the eligibility requirements enumerate that the candidate must hold at least a master’s degree in Economics or Finance from a recognised university or institution. Additionally, the candidate must have six years of experience in economic research or providing economic advice or evaluation of economic reforms. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Business Team Union Finance Ministry Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

With Airtel, Vodafone Opting For AGR Moratorium, Can Govt Expect A Windfall In 5G Spectrum Auction?

With Airtel, Vodafone Opting For AGR Moratorium, Can Govt Expect A Windfall In 5G Spectrum Auction?

Quick Heal Appoints Navin Sharma As New CFO

Rupee Recovers 12 Paise At 74.96 Against Dollar At Close On Tuesday

Dabur Takes Down Fem Advertisement After Receiving Flak For Homosexual Reference

Kotak Mahindra Bank Reports 7 Per Cent Fall In Q2 Profit At Rs 2,032 Crore. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Finance Ministry Informs 3 Per Cent Hike In Dearness Allowance Would Be Effective From July 1

Govt Receives Rs 533 Crore As Dividend Tranches From Four CPSEs

Zee Entertainment Cancels Board Meeting Citing Lack Of Quorum

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Advertisement

More from Business

Fino Payments Bank IPO To Open On October 29. Check Price Band, Last Date And More

Fino Payments Bank IPO To Open On October 29. Check Price Band, Last Date And More

Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank Plunges Over 3 Per Cent, Ceat Tumbles 10 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank Plunges Over 3 Per Cent, Ceat Tumbles 10 Per Cent

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

Indus Towers Shares Dip After Posting 38 Per Cent Rise In Profit In Q2. Should You Buy?

After Posting 30 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Profit, ICICI Bank Beats HUL In M-Cap, Became 5th Largest Firm

After Posting 30 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Profit, ICICI Bank Beats HUL In M-Cap, Became 5th Largest Firm

Read More from Outlook

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Bombay High Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Application Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai.

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Explainer | Why A Lawyer Is Seeking FIR Against NCB's Wankhede For 'Extortion' In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / On Monday, a lawyer approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and five others for extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

Soumitra Bose / The BCCI on Monday named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022.

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Preetha Nair / Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar strongly asserted that the voters cannot be wooed with false promises and money as people are deeply rooted in the Congress.

Advertisement