Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement

The year was 2016, the day, November 8, and everyone thought it was just another RBI board meeting. As usual, the finance ministry, the nerve-centre of economic policy-making in India, was teeming with journalists, but no one, including most bureaucrats, knew what was about to ensue. Here’s what happened in New Delhi in the hours before PM Modi addressed the nation yanking off high value currency notes from circulation.

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement

Trending

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T09:01:16+05:30
Suchetana Ray
Suchetana Ray

Suchetana Ray

More stories from Suchetana Ray
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 9:01 am

As Urjit Patel walked into North Block, the colonial building that houses India’s finance ministry, waiting reporters did not even mob the then RBI governor. Patel, unlike his predecessor, Raghuram Rajan, was not media savvy and the reporters had no idea why he had flown down from Mumbai that day. The year was 2016, the day, November 8, and everyone thought it was just another RBI board meeting. As usual, the finance ministry, the nerve-centre of economic policy-making in India, was teeming with journalists, but no one, including most bureaucrats, knew what was about to ensue.

An RTI later had revealed that the demonetisation decision was taken in the RBI board meeting at 5:30 pm on November 8, 2016. The decision was then vetted by the Cabinet. Highly placed sources within the government have revealed how apart from a select few, even senior Cabinet ministers had no clue why a meeting had been called. In fact, to stop any leak of this sensitive information before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it to the nation at 8pm, all cabinet ministers and officials were asked to switch off their mobile phones before entering the meeting.

“When I went to the cabinet meeting, I had no idea such a big move would be announced. The finance minister winked at me and smirked. That’s when I realised something is on,” union minister Piyush Goyal had revealed a month after the surprise move by his government, at a media event in the capital.

Within the government, very few, including the then finance minister, Arun Jaitley, the finance secretary, the RBI governor and a select few in the Prime Minister’s Office knew about the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

For journalists covering business and finance in New Delhi and Mumbai, the day had begun with rumours of RBI printing new currency notes, but the news cycle took off very late at 8 pm, as Modi started his now-famous address to the nation. And its not only the media, prominent bankers were caught unawares, as well.

The then public-sector and private bank chiefs have revealed how they had no idea that such a massive policy decision had been underway. It was after banking hours and for most of them, it was friends or colleagues who prompted them to the television address by Modi.

“I was at a party that evening. I had no clue about demonetization. Our media department had sent a memo late that evening saying the Prime Minister will address the nation, but I thought I will read it in the newspapers the next morning,” said a retired banker, who headed a public-sector bank in 2016. He spoke on conditions of anonymity.

But to their relief, the bankers found their currency chests stacked with brand new Rs 2000 notes, the next morning when banks reopened. They knew the quantity would not be enough, as queues started swelling outside their branches from the morning of November 9, but they were assured of all assistance from North Block and RBI. The rest, as they say, is history.

Tags

Suchetana Ray Demonetisation Note Ban Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Tumbles Over 400 Points. Tata Steel Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, ICICI Bank, More

Sensex Tumbles Over 400 Points. Tata Steel Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, ICICI Bank, More

Investing In Cryptocurrencies? Here Is How You May Be Taxed

Indian Hotels Fixes Rights Issue Price At Rs 150 Per Share

Stocks In Focus Today: Nykaa, BHEL, Ballarpur Industries, And More

Nykaa Set To Make Market Debut Today. Check What Analysts Say

Crypto Coins That Saw New Highs This Diwali

Sapphire Foods India IPO: Should You Take a Bite?

RBI Lifts Restrictions On Diners Club From On-boarding New Customers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Business

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits record again

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits record again

Plenty of pitfalls await Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ plan

Plenty of pitfalls await Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ plan

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Facebook Messenger To Now Have End-to-End Encrypted Voice And Video Calls

Facebook Messenger To Now Have End-to-End Encrypted Voice And Video Calls

Read More from Outlook

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Seema Guha / Meeting of National Security Advisors on Afghanistan is due to take place on today in New Delhi, China and Pakistan have opted out of it. Whereas, many central Asian countries are expected.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement