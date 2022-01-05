Delhivery Limited To Invest In Falcon Autotech

Logistics firm Delhivery Ltd said on Wednesday it has invested in logistics automation solutions provider Falcon Autotech but did not disclose the amount.

This move is in sync with Delhivery's stated objective of sustained investments in future-ready hardware solutions in its operations.

"Delhivery Ltd has announced an investment in Falcon Autotech, a logistics automation solutions provider," the statement said without disclosing the amount invested.

With this partnership, Delhivery expects to work closely with Falcon Autotech to design and implement new automation solutions for transportation and warehousing operations, the company said in a statement.

The partnership will also enable the bundling of the hardware automated solutions along with Delhivery's SaaS (software as a service) platform, one of the proposed growth verticals for Delhivery in the national and international market.

Ajith Pai, chief operating officer of Delhivery, said, "The collaboration with Falcon Autotech strengthens our ability to drive greater speed, precision, and efficiency across our business lines."

Naman Jain, chief executive officer of Falcon Autotech, said, "We are delighted to welcome Delhivery as a partner to Falcon. This investment is a testimony to Falcon's commitment to our customers, our design, technology, and delivery capabilities, and the product road map ahead."

A fast-growing fully integrated logistics services player, Delhivery offers a wide suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.