Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Fetch Upto Rs 1,500 Crore Revenue Every Month: Nitin Gadkari

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Fetch Upto Rs 1,500 Crore Revenue Every Month: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, who just completed a whirlwind tour to assess the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, said the national highways infrastructure is a world-class success story.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Fetch Upto Rs 1,500 Crore Revenue Every Month: Nitin Gadkari

Trending

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Fetch Upto Rs 1,500 Crore Revenue Every Month: Nitin Gadkari
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T11:18:29+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 11:18 am

The Centre will get toll revenues worth Rs 1,000 to 1,500 crore every month once the much-awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway becomes operational in 2023, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday and described state-owned NHAI as a "gold mine" for generating income.

Steering the ambitious drive to expand the country's road infrastructure for the past seven years, a confident Gadkari also asserted that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will rake in annual toll income to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh crore in the next five years from the current level of Rs 40,000 crore.

Gadkari, who just completed a whirlwind tour to assess the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway that will pass through four states apart from the national capital, said the national highways infrastructure is a world-class success story.

Related Stories

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Will Ease Traffic Load: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

"Once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is completed and opened for the public, we will get at least Rs 1,000-1,500 crore as toll revenues every month," he told PTI in an interview.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The eight-lane expressway, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the country's financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

Against the backdrop of concerns being flagged about NHAI being saddled with a high level of debt, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister pointed out that the nodal agency has received 'AAA' rating and all its road projects are productive.

 'AAA' is one of the highest credit ratings and indicates a robust financial position.

"NHAI was not in a debt trap, and it will never be in a debt trap in the future. It is a gold mine, and is on strong footing... in the next five years, NHAI's toll income will rise to Rs 1.40 lakh crore per year from current toll income of Rs 40,000 crore," Gadkari noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team New Delhi Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

What Is Forensic In Cryptocurrency Analysis? How Does It Help Law Enforcement Agencies?

What Is Forensic In Cryptocurrency Analysis? How Does It Help Law Enforcement Agencies?

Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta's Exit Does Not Warrant Any Disclosure Under Listing Regulation: Zomato

EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

U.P. Hosts First In-Person GST Council Meeting Post Covid, Gives Hope To Tourism, Hospitality

News Of Manipulation Of World Bank’s Doing Business Report Shocking: Kaushik Basu

Zomato, Swiggy Will Collect 5% GST: Will It Impact You?

46% Of India’s Youth Feel Money Is All That Matters: Study

GST Council Unanimously Decides Not Right Time To Bring Petroleum Products Under GST

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Time Not The Right To Bring Petro Products Under GST After 45th Council Meeting

Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Time Not The Right To Bring Petro Products Under GST After 45th Council Meeting

Inflation On Cooling Trajectory: RBI Bulletin

Inflation On Cooling Trajectory: RBI Bulletin

GST Council Meet: All States Oppose Talks About Including Petrol, Diesel Under GST

GST Council Meet: All States Oppose Talks About Including Petrol, Diesel Under GST

Cleantech In Focus: Start-Ups Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

Cleantech In Focus: Start-Ups Raise $1.2 billion In 5 years

Read More from Outlook

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Sonia Gandhi Likely To Name New Punjab CM Today

Harish Manav / After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress legislative party (CLP) in a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday authorized party president Sonia Gandhi to name the new CM.

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Thufail PT / A discipline earned while tackling Covid-19 may have saved Kerala from a wide outbreak of Nipah. Despite thin resources, the state health machinery kicked in to put checks in place.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Militant Recruitment In Valley Down As Youth Are ‘Acting Wisely’: J&K Police Chief

Outlook Web Desk / J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the militant attacks taking place in the Valley reflect the frustration of pro-Pakistan forces.

Advertisement